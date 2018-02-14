Snapchat is always here to make your holidays a little bit better. Whether they're sending you a fun Snap from Team Snapchat, or decorating Snap Map to coincide with the festivities, there's no doubt Snapchat will bring a smile to your face on certain days of the year. On Feb. 14 (the holiday you may or may not call "Valentine's Day"), Snapchat totally revamped Snap Map and made it more romantic than ever. Spoiler alert: Snapchat's Valentine's day Snap Map is pink, and it's covered in tons of cute animations.

You read that correctly. Say goodbye to the normal green land you've become accustomed to, because the virtual Snap Map world is different shades of pink. The water is still blue, but there are romantic swans floating around in it (obviously). You'll also notice adorable candy hearts randomly placed on the map, that have sayings like "BFF," "BE MINE," "XOXO," and more. That's not all, though. The Valentine's Day Snap Map also features pink heart-shaped trees. (TBH, I kind of wish pink hear-shaped trees actually existed. They're so cute.)

FYI: You'll have to zoom out of your Snap Map a little bit before these features appear. I didn't see them at first, but saw them immediately after pinching the screen a few times.

Snapchat

After looking at the Snap Map, you're probably wondering what all of the Actionmojis are up to. Per Snapchat, all Actionmojis that are on-the-go will appear in a plane, on a hot air balloon, or in a train. You might even end up on a boat — a "love" boat... get it? Of course, some traveling Actionmojis will still appear in a car, as seen in the screenshot above.

Now, you're probably wondering what all of the groups of Actionmojis are doing. If you're close to your friends on the map, your Actionmojis will appear to be doing a group activity in honor of Valentine's Day, like eating a box of chocolates or splitting a heart-shaped pizza pie. All I actually want for V-Day is a heart-shaped pizza, and I'm currently living vicariously through all the Actionmojis indulging in them.

Another difference you'll notice on the Valentine's Day Snap Map is that the names of countries on the map are red and bubbly. The new font makes the map seem so much sweeter (of course, the candy hearts add to the sweetness). If all these cute features don't inspire you to check out Snap Map on Valentine's Day, then I don't know what will.

This isn't the only Valentine's Day goodie Snapchat is giving us, though. The app also released a V-Day inspired Sticker pack, as well as adorable new filters. Whether you're sending a cute Snap to your boo, or to all your best girlfriends, Snapchat won't let you down. There's literally a Valentine's Day filter for everyone.

Snapchat

As I previously stated, this isn't the first time Snapchat revamped Snap Map for the holidays. The first time I noticed a drastic difference on the map was during Halloween, when the colors of the continents and water totally changed. Instead of blue water and green grass, the water was orange and the land was black. Actionmojis celebrated the spooky time together by standing around witches cauldrons and riding broomsticks. TBH, it was kind of creepy.

Of course, Snapchat's Valentine's Day Snap Map is anything but creepy. Whether you're checking to see what your friends are doing on the romantic night, or sending a cute Snap to your bae, Snapchat won't disappoint.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.