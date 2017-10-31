How To Use Halloween Bitmojis On Snap Map For Spooky Updates On Your Friends

Now that Halloween has finally arrived, the day for your best costume is here. While planning your Hallo-look, you might've pondered whether it's possible for your Bitmoji to get a little festive — it a mini you, after all. Well, guess what? It can, all thanks to a spooky new Snapchat update this All Hallows' Eve. Keep reading find out how to use Halloween Bitmojis on Snapchat to make trick-or-treating (bar hopping?) even more interactive. You know you want to!

A spokesperson for Snapchat tells Elite Daily that the social media platform is launching a bunch of 3-D Bitmoji costumes including a haunted house, a witch, a pirate, a black cat, and a zombie. The fun looks will be available on Snapchat and the Bitmoji app all day on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Because they're 3-D, you'll be able to see every spooky angle of the costumes. Say, for instance, you dress up your Bitmoji as a witch. You'll be able to use your 3-D Bitmoji World Lenses to show off the spooky, cartoon version of yourself. However, keep in mind you'll have to change your Bitmoji's outfit (in Snapchat or the Bitmoji app) to see it wearing the costume in the 3-D lenses.

But that's not Snapchat's only exciting Halloween update. They've also revamped Snap Map with orange and black hues for a darker aesthetic than usual. The "Haunted Snap Map" (as Snapchat is calling it) pairs perfectly with the Bitmoji costumes and really gives off those ghostly vibes all of us are looking for on Halloween.

Bitmoji Costumes

Snap Inc.

The Haunted Snap Map

Snap Inc.

The Haunted Snap Map will switch on automatically — you don't have to tap anything, don't worry! — and comes with some cool features, of course. For example, when you're driving, your Actionmoji will be riding a broomstick instead of a car, and when you're walking, you'll look like a zombie walker straight out of The Walking Dead! However, your default Actionmoji might be shown holding a bag of candy. My Actionmoji on the Haunted Snap Map might be having more Halloween fun than real-life me, and I'm jealous.

Beyond a frightening-looking Snap Map and costumes for your Bitmoji, Snapchat didn't forget about its human users. A company spokesperson tells us that the company has added a few new Snapchat Lenses to the app. As you can probably guess, they're Halloween-themed and scary-cool. Using the Lenses, we Snapchatters can play with "ghoulish real-time special effects" and decorate our surroundings for the holiday. (I'm adding lots of pumpkins, TBH.)

If filters and stickers are more your thing, there are some Oct. 31 exclusives available on the app, too. Various locations and major cities will have freaky filters on Halloween only, a company spokesperson tells us, making for a fun way to geotag your trick-or-treating adventures. Plus, the sticker and emoji libraries have been updated with Halloween-approved additions like a witches hat — which I will add to every Snap until midnight, thank you very much.

Snap Inc.

Now, let's get back to Actionmojis: There's a chance your Actionmoji will wind up trick-or-treating (or stirring a caldron, etc.) without you. Should that be the case, embrace the moment with a screenshot and upload it to your story with some of those (boo)tiful stickers and emojis while you have access to them!

Oh yeah, that's the thing: All this amazingness will disappear from Snapchat on Nov. 1. Halloween will be a nothing but a memory and so will these spooky features. That's scary, if you ask me! Quick, before it's too late — stop everything and open Snapchat. Your Bitmoji needs a costume for the Haunted Snap Map.

