Your digital avatar is getting a 3D revamp, thanks to a new update on Snapchat. While Snapchat users are no strangers to styling their Bitmojis after themselves with countless appearance and style-based options to choose from, you can now give your cartoon doppelgänger some of your personality as well. Here’s how to make your 3D Bitmoji on Snapchat so your digital self can pose and gesture away.

Snapchat began rolling out an update to Snapchat users worldwide on Monday, July 19 that will make your Bitmoji will look very different on both your Snapchat Profile and Friendship Profile. In addition to a sporting a new three-dimensional appearance, your digital avatar will do a better job of expressing your personality, quirks, and body language with over 1,200 new facial expressions, poses, gestures, and fun digital backgrounds ranging from patterns to scenic backdrops. You can also expect existing Bitmoji Snapchat features to look a little different, making your Bitmoji much more life-like. For example, clothing pieces will now have more textures and details and jewelry will come with sparkle and shine.

The update will be rolling out to all Snapchat users over the next few weeks, so make sure you have the most up-to-date version of the app. To check out your 3D emoji and add some new features, you’ll want to go to the Bitmoji avatar builder in Snapchat by tapping the Bitmoji icon in the top left corner of your Snap camera. If your profile has been updated, you should see your Bitmoji looking a little bit more 3D than before. In Profile, tap the new photo icon at the bottom right corner of your 3D Bitmoji, and a new menu with a “poses and backgrounds” option will pop up. Tap on that, then switch between the two tabs to edit your backdrops and body language. Hit “save” once you’re happy with your results.

Courtesy of Snapchat

In addition to the ability to change your outfits and edit your new 3D Bitmoji, you can also share your 3D Bitmoji both on and off Snapchat by tapping the arrow icon located in the top right next to your digital avatar. You can also easily edit your Bitmoji’s appearance or change its outfit by tapping the clothes hanger or picture icons located to the left and right of your Bitmoji.

If you don’t see it right away, make sure you have the latest version of Snapchat and keep checking back over the next few weeks as it rolls out to users worldwide.