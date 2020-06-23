It's one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the Harry Potter series: What Hogwarts House do you belong in? As a hardcore Potterhead, you've probably taken what feels like a million quizzes to try to determine your true house. While you probably have a good idea of which house you belong in, these Harry Potter sorting hat candles on Etsy may help you find out, once and for all, where you stand. And since you're still patiently waiting for your acceptance letter to arrive via owl, a candle could be the closest you'll get to placing the hat on your head and letting the magic unfold.

A sorting hat candle reveals which house you belong to in a sweet-smelling way. You light your candle, and as the wax burns down, your house color reveals itself. Some candles even change scents as you begin to see the red for Gryffindor, blue for Ravenclaw, yellow for Hufflepuff, and green for Slytherin. If you're ready to let fate (or a candle) decide, now is the prime time to add any one of these Harry Potter candles available on Etsy to your shopping cart.

However, if you're unsure about supporting the franchise after Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling came under fire for posting an irresponsible transphobic tweet on June 6, 2020, you're not alone. Responding to an article on Devex.com about creating a more equal world post-COVID-19 for people who menstruate, Rowling tweeted, "‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

In response, Twitter users, including celebrities, were absolutely cutting in voicing their disapproval for Rowling's comments. Actress Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter films, responded to the backlash, tweeting on June 7, 2020, "So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes..." She followed the tweet with a thread of petitions to sign and organizations to donate to in support of Black trans folks' rights.

On June 8, 2020, Daniel Radcliffe also posted a length rebuke of Rowling's tweet on The Trevor Project website. "Transgender women are women," Radcliffe wrote. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I." Radcliffe's response was warmly welcomed on Twitter, especially by those struggling to reconcile their love for the Harry Potter series with Rowling's offensive, hateful comments.

Knowing that the purchase of a sorting house candle supports small-business owners and not Rowling, fans of the Harry Potter books and movies can do their part to support businesses impacted by the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. Buying from a seller on Etsy puts money directly into their pockets, and these sellers are shipping out sweet-smelling goods.

1. This Butterbeer-Scented Candle Is For Off-Campus Students Sorting Hat Candle $11.99 | Etsy According to the Etsy description, this Sorting Hat Candle was designed to help students who aren't located on the Hogwarts campus know which house they belong in. It's essentially bringing a little bit of the magic into your own home. This adorable soy candle even has a beloved Harry Potter scent: Butterbeer.

2. Choose Your House And Scent With This Candle The Sorting Candle $25 | Etsy With this purchase, not only will you decide which house candle you'd like, but your candle's scent, too. You can pick from a variety of Harry Potter-themed scents like Butterbeer, Death Eater's Kiss, Felix Felicis, and The Wand Shop. There's also a "surprise me" option, where the seller chooses for you. While your candle burns down, you'll see your house color and enjoy a magical scent.

3. Discover Your House Personality With This Candle The Sorting House Color Candle $19.50 | Etsy With this candle, you have the option to pick your fave color, or allow the candle to choose for you. Each color represents something different. For example, according to the Etsy description, yellow means you're loyal and kind, green is cunning and ambitious, red is brave and courageous, and blue is intelligent and witty.

4. This Sorting Candle Is An All-Around Surprise The Sorting Candle $11.65 | Etsy Unlike some candles where you can choose the scent, this sorting candle is a total mystery. Just like picking out a jelly bean from Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, you don't know what you're going to get. The different scents that you might smell are crackling birch for Gryffindor, lavender and dusty books for Ravenclaw, sunflower for Hufflepuff, and avocado and olive for Slytherin.

5. This Candle Combines Two Scents In One Wizard's House 100% Soy Wax Candle $21.54 | Etsy This candle starts out vanilla-scented, and as you melt it down, it reveals your house color and the scent associated with it. You can even choose between getting a 12oz or 16oz candle depending on how long you want to enjoy sitting by candlelight while re-reading all the Harry Potter books.

6. Enjoy This Butterscotch-Scented Sorting Candle For Hours The Sorting Hat Soy Candle $20 | Etsy Not only will this sorting hat candle change colors to reveal your Hogwarts House, but it'll last you a long time. According to the description on Etsy, this soy candle is meant to last 40 to 50 hours per 8oz. That means you can get through all of the movies during a Harry Potter marathon before it's burned out.

7. This Candle Is Glittery Fun The Sorting Candle $13.04 | Etsy Before you even light this candle, it will be shining bright, because it has a glittery wax. The top layer is a sparkling vanilla candle that burns down to reveal your house assignment. Each color also smells like something different and matches the vibe of your house perfectly.

8. Light This Candle For A Sorting Ceremony At Home The Sorting $23 | Etsy Round up your family or roomies for a Harry Potter movie night, and let the festivities begin with a sorting ceremony. Light this buttered rum-scented candle and see what house you're meant to be in. Based on the options, you can choose the house you really want to be in, but the real fun comes from the "surprise me" option.