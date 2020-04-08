You've likely been wondering what the snacks in the Harry Potter series actually taste like from the moment you began reading the first book or watching Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. You likely dreamed of a day when you could taste a chocolate frog, butterbeer, or Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans. (Although, let's skip on the earwax-flavored ones.) Today's the day you head to your kitchen, pull out an apron, and learn how to make Harry Potter treats at home.

Believe it or not, it's possible to whip up a lot of these delicacies in the real world and bring your favorite fantasy creations to life. You simply have to follow along with a YouTube video created by a diehard fan or another kitchen wizard, and make use of tasty ingredients that may be in your cabinet already. After watching the tutorial a few times, pulling out the necessary utensils to create such treats, and cooking or baking them, you have to take picture so the entire world can see what you've done.

After all, there are a ton of other Harry Potter fans out there, and they may not know you can make cauldron cakes at home. Here are the nine tutorials you should watch, use, and then pass along to those fellow chocolate frog-loving souls.

1. This Video Gives You An Array Of Magical Recipes The Domestic Geek on YouTube The first of these tutorials dishes out recipes for five of your favorite Harry Potter foods. So, if you have a spare afternoon for cooking and whipping up treats in your kitchen, you have plenty of snacks to try. Start with the butterbeer truffles and chocolate frogs, and work your way up to the ginger newts.

2. This Video Brings Pumpkin Pasties And Treacle Tarts To Life The Domestic Geek on YouTube If you're a major fan of Pumpkin Spice Lattes in the fall, then you'll want to click "play" on this video. It brings the flavors of pumpkin pasties and treacle tarts into your home, and makes you want to watch every movie in the series for a second time. (Movie marathon, anyone?)

3. This Video Is For Lovers Of Butterbeer How To Drink on YouTube Have you visited The Wizarding World of Harry Potter before? If so, then you've likely tried butterbeer and wondered how to make it at home. This video will guide you through the yummy process, so your next event, party, or holiday is a little inspired by Harry Potter.

4. This Video Makes Harry's Birthday Cake From Hagrid Craft Factory on YouTube One of the most wholesome moments of the series is probably when Hagrid makes Harry a birthday cake. It's covered in pink frosting, and has words written out messily in green. Make this cake at home with the help of this video, and pretend it's your fave character's special day.

5. This Video Brews Up The Tasty Drinks From The Series pankobunny on YouTube Trying polyjuice potion and pumpkin fizz is possible, thanks to this video on YouTube. It's like a five minute- long lesson from potions class, with no tests or quizzes at the end. (Phew!) Give it a watch before you start concocting your own drinks at home. That way, you can make sure you have all the ingredients.

6. This Video Is All About Cauldron Cakes Bryton Taylor on YouTube Forget everything you thought you knew about cauldron cakes. Then, watch this video on how to make them right at home. It takes a very real interpretation from the books and brings it to life in a tasty treat.

7. This Video Whips Up Aunt Petunia's Pudding Cherry Wallis on YouTube Aunt Petunia's pudding honestly looks like something you'd see on Instagram if the characters from Harry Potter had real-life accounts. That means you have to try making it at home, and then post a picture of your final product. Don't forget a sweet story filter so your photo looks extra magical.

8. This Video Turns The Sorting Hat Into A Cake Rosie's Dessert Spot on YouTube For those of you who may need a refresher, the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter series decides which house you're going to be in: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw. However, in this video, it's a tasty treat worthy of snacking on — or showing off on social media. (TBH, that might be even better.)