This 'Harry Potter' Face Mask Changes Color, Showing The Marauder's Map When You Breathe

More and more brands are making fashion-forward face masks as some states in the U.S. reopen and others extend their shelter-in-place orders. Since face masks cover about half of your face, you may want to spring for one that shows off your personality. And for Potterheads, this Harry Potter face mask magically reveals the Marauder’s Map when you breathe — and it may just be the coolest mask ever.

After Colorado-based artist Stefanie Hook posted a video of the Harry Potter face masks on her TikTok on May 12, they quickly went viral. And it’s hardly surprising given the truly magical way the Marauder’s Map appears. By using nontoxic, heat-activated dyes, once the mask reaches 82 degrees, it fades from black into an amazingly accurate and detailed image of the Marauder’s Map from the movies and won’t go back to black until it reaches a much lower temperature. Although it is currently sold out, Hook plans to restock on May 29 at 5 p.m. The masks will be available in child and adult sizes on her website Colorado Pony Express, where she also sells custom plush toys and slimes.

The masks are not medical-grade, of course, but are made according to the CDC’s guidelines, so they’ll help cut down your risk of potential infection when you go out. Hook’s masks are made with a cotton inner and outer layer, which makes them breathable. To wash them, you can just use cold water and hang dry, although there may be some fading. Even so, the movie-level effect of this reveal is simply magical.

"I try to bring imagination to life in the creation of my products, ensuring that they are not one-dimensional items," Hook told Insider. "I like to give the average person the ability to own items that are unique and bring magic into the real world in hopes to further inspire others to create and be creative." She also hinted that there are different masks on the way. Though she didn’t say exactly what to expect, Hook has posted TikToks of The Nightmare Before Christmas- and Alice in Wonderland-­­inspired masks if that gives you any clue.

For many people out there, face masks are the new normal, and that’s likely not going to change anytime soon. As something that’s going to become a staple of your wardrobe, a mask that reflects who you are and looks and feels good is a huge plus. One of Hook’s masks will definitely brighten your day, as well as anyone else who gets to see you. If you’re in love with these Marauder’s Map masks, mark your calendar for May 29 and hope you get to Hook’s website before they all sell out.