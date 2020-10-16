I fully recognize that coming at you with holiday news in mid-October might seem a little odd, but I swear it's for a good reason. New Harry Potter holiday merch is already hitting virtual shelves, and there are so many ways to count down to the holidays with your favorite wizarding crew. Whether you get one for yourself or gift one to a fellow Potterhead, these Harry Potter Advent Calendars will practically transport you to Hogwarts.

There's pretty much an Advent calendar for everything, so it's not surprising you'll find several options of Harry Potter-themed countdowns. With everything from fun collectible items like little Pop Funkos to tons of super cozy socks, there's something for whatever you fancy. Of course, the calendars usually call for you to wait until December to start prepping for the holidays, but if you get a calendar early and just can't wait, I totally get it.

1. The Funko Harry Potter Calendar

The Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar features your favorite witches, wizards, ghosts, house elves, and beasts, all in 24 adorable Pocket Pops! mini figures.

2. Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up

The Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up Advent Calendar first debuted in 2019, but the release year doesn't make a difference since it only lists the dates in December as 1 through 25. Featuring a hardcover book that flips open to reveal the Great Hall and a 13-inch pop-up Christmas tree, this calendar will have you counting down December with 25 ornaments you can use to decorate the tree with.

3. Harry Potter Sock Calendar

This Harry Potter sock calendars from Target are ultra-affordable, featuring a 15-day countdown you can use for half of December (or whenever you'd like!). You might remember a similar offering from Target in 2019, but the company has changed up the designs for 2020. Inside the $15 calendar, you'll find 15 different Harry Potter-themed socks in assorted colors, with designs like the Golden Snitch, the flying key, and the Gryffindor coat of arms.

Target has two other sock calendar options and both are a bit more colorful. One features the Hogwarts crest on the cover and socks with beasts and creatures, while the other has the castle on the cover and chibi-style Harry Potter characters.

4. Paladone Harry Potter Advent Calendar Cube with 24 Gifts

This Paladone Harry Potter calendar comes with 24 cute trinkets, like wand keychains, a snowglobe, and character keychains, including Hermione, Ron, Hagrid, Dumbledore, and Harry. Note that there is a $10 shipping fee through Paladone's Amazon shop for this calendar, in addition to the cost.

5. Harry Potter Candy Advent Calendar

This Williams-Sonoma exclusive calendar first appeared in 2019, and it's back for 2020. If you're looking for some Wizarding World candies, you'll find 24 days of Lemon Sherbets, Fizzing Whizbees, Gummy Frogs, and more.

6. Harry Potter Jewelry Advent Calendar

If you're into jewelry, this HP advent calendar might be worth the steep price. First available in 2019, it'll cost you $85, but you'll get cute items like a Golden Snitch necklace, Deathly Hallows earrings, a charm bracelet with charms, and more.

7. Harry Potter: Christmas In The Wizarding World Advent Calendar

This official calendar from Merchoid is scheduled to ship out on Friday, Nov. 6, and is available for preorder for $50. Featuring 24 days of HP trinkets like stickers, temporary tattoos, a Pop Socket, keychains, and more, this has a fun variety to keep you sipping that butter beer this holiday season.

