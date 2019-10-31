This 2019 'Harry Potter' Advent Calendar From Williams Sonoma Is So Magical

Calling all Harry Potter fans: your perfect countdown to the holidays has just arrived. Filled with 24 Hogwarts-themed candies and packed with magic, this Harry Potter advent calendar from Williams Sonoma is here to bring some of the Wizarding World to you in a tidy little package. Plus, you'll get a taste of Hogwarts every day until Christmas.

Williams Sonoma is selling this glorious 24-day advent calendar themed to the world of Harry Potter. Per the official website, its "exclusive Hogwarts advent calendar holds 24 tempting treats to surprise witches and wizards." Even if you didn't get your acceptance letter from Hogwarts, you can still count down to the holidays with Fizzing Whizbees and Gummy Slugs.

This calendar is stuffed with some of the notable Harry Potter candies mentioned in the series, such as Lemon Sherbets, Fizzing Whizbees, Butterscotch Drops, Gummy Frogs, and Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans. There are also Gummy Slugs and Dolly Mix inside this delicious celebratory calendar.

The cost is a little bit higher than you might expect, but then again, this is stuffed with fun HP-themed candies for 24 days. The retail price on the Williams Sonoma website is $39.99, so you may want to save this gift for a select number of BFFs. You can order it online, and it will be shipped out in early November.

For another fun Harry Potter advent calendar, you might look to Target. If you know someone who really, really like socks, that is. For $15, you can grab one of the Harry Potter sock advent calendars. There are two choices for women and two for men (and who says you can't wear either option). The two faves of mine, though, are the traditional Hogwarts calendar — with the house crests and some iconic HP locales — and the owl version, which gives you Hedwig, the Sorting Hat, and Gryffindor, to name a few. They're adorable and just perfect for that Harry Potter fan in your life. In addition to the Harry Potter-themed Sock Advent Calendars, Target also carries some other pop culture options to keep in mind, such as Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Marvel, Lilo & Stitch, a Minnie Mouse version, and other Disney themes.

Also spotted from Williams Sonoma is a Harry Potter Cookie Cutter Set that has eight Harry Potter-themed cookie cutters, along with the necessary baking accouterments when making decorated cookies. Typically, it runs for $42.50, but its price is down to $24. 95 as of Oct. 30. It even comes with the Deathly Hallows and a lightning bolt, which I am kind of losing it over. Plus, they have a Williams Sonoma Hogwarts Castle Ice Mold that sells for $21.95. This comes with two ice molds to make the cutest Hogwarts castles for your drinks this season.

With all of the magical Harry Potter gifting options available for the holiday season, it's super tempting to just gift some to yourself as well. Bertie Bott's and Fizzing Whizbees, I'm coming for you.