Friends fans can add a little bit of Central Perk to their holiday countdown this year, thanks to a new offering from publisher Insight Editions. While the fandom will have to wait a little longer for the highly-anticipated HBO Max reunion, this Friends Advent calendar will bring some of your favorite moments and characters from the '90s sitcom to your holiday festivities. From themed ornaments to a Holiday Armadillo surprise, there's something for every Friends fan to enjoy.

Starting on Oct. 27, customers can head to Insight Editions, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or Indie Bound to get their hands on the limited-edition countdown. While the Advent calendar will retail for $29.99, you can currently snag it for 40% off at just $18.62 if you preorder it early on Amazon, giving you an extra incentive to start your holiday shopping early.

When it comes to the actual calendar, fans can expect to open up 25 pockets filled with "over 40 keepsakes and trinkets" inspired by Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross, and Joey's lives in New York City, according to the product description. Judging by the photos, you can expect themed ornaments, recipe cards, and various homages to the turkey scene, Central Perk coffee, and the iconic orange couch. It also sounds like there will be a "special Holiday Armadillo surprise," giving fans even more reason to be excited to countdown to Christmas.

The new Advent calendar promises to be a cute consolation prize for superfans who were disappointed by the postponement of the reunion special, which promised to bring new content from the orange couch gang to HBO. Unfortunately, the reunion, which was slated for March 23 and March 24 with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. While Schwimmer hinted it might happen in August during a July 20 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, it's now been put on hold indefinitely.

While the chances of seeing the Central Perk crew reunite to reminisce about their time on the '90s sitcom before the holidays seems pretty slim at the moment, this themed Advent calendar is the perfect offering to lean into the Friends fandom and pay homage to some of the best elements of the show. To save on your purchase, preorder a calendar for a friend (or yourself) on Amazon and prepare to make your holiday countdown an extra special one this year.