PSA, I just got a haircut, and now my hair feels so short – OK, maybe it's not *technically* short hair, but it's short for me! Whether you're adjusting to a new style or have been living the short hair life for ages, these fall 2019 hairstyle trends for short hair are all must-try looks guaranteed to slay. Whether you're looking for inspo for an updo, a new way to create texture and movement, or just an excuse to buy more hair accessories, the following four are just a handful of styles that will no doubt have you receiving compliments all autumn long.

Pony Up

When it comes to hairstylists I trust, Linda de Zeeuw, Master Stylist at the gorgeous Rob Peetoom Salon in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is at the top of the list. "Some women think that short hair can only be styled in one way, but that’s far from the truth," says de Zeeuw, "For instance, the pony on Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner." ICYMI, she's talking about that bouncy retro pony both stars recently posted on the 'Gram.

If your hair is lob-length, you can definitely achieve this pony on your own, and if you've got more of a true bob, a clip-in ponytail extension is key:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No matter how long the actual pony is, the key to nailing the style is to ensure the ends are flipped inward for a perfectly polished finish:

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Play With Texture

This summer saw a lot of sleek, straight strands, and de Zeeuw says fall will be more about embracing tousled textures and creating movement. "You can add some texture to your hair, like messy waves or crimping, using hot tools and a dry texturizer to finish the look," says de Zeeuw.

These edgy waves on Emma Roberts are at the top of my Must Try At Home list:

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I also love how Amandla Stenberg added some oomph to this style by flipping their ends up instead of letting them hang straight:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Half & Half

De Zeeuw loves a good updo, but she says this fall, the half-up hairstyles will be the ones to watch. "You can create half updo's like space buns, messy buns on top, or braids on one side," she suggests, noting that the more creative, the better. "Short hair can also work in a full updo, just make sure you create a secure base by backcombing the roots of the hair, and pinning the hair up in small sections," she explains.

Cardi B's bantu knots moment at the Hustlers premiere proves just how show-stopping the right half-up style can be:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dress It Up

You guessed it — all those clips, pins, and barrettes you bought this summer are still trendy for fall, and as someone who loves using them to mask greasy, need-to-be-washed strands, I can honestly say I hope this look never fades out! "Play around with hair accessories to create your own unique look," advises de Zeeuw, who says that fall's take on the trend really ups the ante. Headbands, hats, and of course, the blingiest pins you can find. More is more, people!

Bebe Rexha's black clips are simple, but the amount and contrast of the black on her blonde hair help make a huge statement:

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halsey also makes a case for rocking hats this season, aka the easiest hair accessories of all. Her Play Nice beret is so chic:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Let the above styles be all the inspo you need to get out there and serve some seriously fierce short hair looks this season. Enjoy!