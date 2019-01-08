Necklace, earring, ring, and bracelet trends get covered throughly every season, and for good reason. They're excellent ways to infuse any outfit with an extra special kick. But when it comes to the most underrated accessories of all time, hair clips and barrettes definitely top the list. Sure, in the '90s claw clips, butterfly clips, and embellished bobby pins had a heyday, but hair adornments have otherwise largely remained under the radar in terms of being major everyday trends. That is, until now.

Thanks to recent runways, hair clips and barrettes are finally getting their time to shine, some quite literally. For fall 2018, designers including Solce & Gabbana and Ashley Williams sent crystal clips down their catwalks, while the models at Michael Kors and Simone Rocha sported sweet bow iterations in their hair. More recently, for spring 2019, the coifs at Rodarte were studded with real roses, while the butterfly clip got an upgrade at Antonio Marras.

No matter whether your style is more modern than throwback, refined than playful, there'll be a barrette that will make it pop. Layer them on for an unexpected over-the-top effect or simply choose one stellar option to serve as the piece de resistance. Check out 10 excellent options below.

Light as a Feather

For something delicate and slightly bohemian, go for this delicate golden feather barrette. It would serve as the perfect clasp for a wispy half ponytail or as a laidback accent in an updo.

Good Shapes

I love these super '90s hair clips and would definitely wear them together for an extra punchy effect. My style of choice would be pulling a small amount of hair behind my ear on each side and securing it in place with a clip.

Crystal Clear

Thanks to their delicate nature, bobby pins are easy to slide into almost any style and boast a naturally elegant aesthetic.

Beauty Salon

Take a cue from Solange and her A Seat at the Table album cover and repurpose salon clips as everyday barrettes.

Girls, Girls, Girls

Because we're powerful and so is our hair.

Round and Round

This is bigger than it looks and can be used to clasp your hair into the chicest half ponytail of your life.

2000 and What?

Yourself 10 years ago definitely owned a drawerful of these, so why not bring them back into action? They're a playful way to add a throwback touch to your everyday ponytail and are great for the gym.

Bow Down

They're sweet, delicate, and easy to slide into any style. I'd wear all three side by side above my ear on one side of my head.

Wear the Rainbow

There's no such thing as too much color or too much shine. Bring on festival season with this rainbow crystal clip.

The Claw

And finally, we've got an updated version of the classic '90s claw. This one is slightly daintier but packs a pastel tie-dye like punch.