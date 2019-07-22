We've still got a few months of summer left to enjoy, but that doesn't mean I can't start building a mood board for fall, does it? Right about now, when the heat and humidity are too much to bear, I find myself daydreaming about fall's cool temperatures, and of course, my autumn style, from cozy sweaters and trendy boots to a whole new beauty look. Call me a compulsive pre-planner, but I've already taken the liberty of asking some of my favorite hair experts what they think will be the top fall 2019 hair color trends, and after hearing their predictions, I'm 100% ready to fast-forward to September. Anybody else?

I know not everyone colors their hair but for those of us who do, a seasonal refresh can really update our entire look. While in the past, I've played by the ages-old rule of "lighter in the summer, darker in the winter," I find myself getting more and more creative with each passing year, and luckily, fall 2019 has a wide variety of color trends to choose from. Whether you're a blonde, a brunette, a redhead, or all about those bold, unexpected ROY G. BIV colorways, read on for some inspo on the best fall dye jobs for your strands.

Seeing Red

"Reds are very much in style this fall, as we’ve seen on the catwalk," says Amy Clark, a stylist at the Rob Peetoom Salon in Williamsburg, New York. And according to Clark, there are a variety of hues to choose from, so consulting a hair expert is best before amping up your natural red, or making the switch from blonde to redhead. "If you’re feeling a little frisky, ask your colorist which red will suit your skin tone best," advises Clark.

Madelaine Petsch serves as perfect inspo for anyone craving a really natural reddish hue:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Bella Thorne has rocked every bold red under the sun. She's stood out with all-over, almost-orange brights:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And served vampy realness with firetruck red accented by darker roots:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Warm Blonde

I've always assumed blondes should be warmer and beachier in the summer, and cooler and ashier come fall and winter, but Clark has a tip to keep your summer glow lasting longer. "Tone down your summer blondes with some warm tones to keep the glow, even though your tan is fading, to keep you from looking too washed out," she instructs, and her advice couldn't be more on point.

IMHO, Beyoncé is the true queen of rich, warm, caramel blonde:

Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bey's glowing complexion shows she's never caught with ashy skin, so it's no surprise she isn't into an ashy blonde, either. No ash for this golden goddess!

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Deep & Dark

Okay, my fellow brunettes: This year, the "lighter in the summer, darker in the winter" old adage does in fact ring true. "Dark and cool brunettes are on trend this fall," says Clark, who advises natural brunettes especially to take a walk on the wild side with some edgy-but-flattering depth. "Take it one to two shades darker than your natural color to make sure it’s not too harsh on your face."

Demi Lovato is a great example of a brunette who loves to darken up her locks. Here's a throwback to her natural chocolatey brown:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And here's her current almost-black brunette. So good, and the shade is powerful without looking harsh, just as Clark suggests:

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bold Blue

It's rare that one celeb can start a trend all on her own, but Billie Eilish really did that when it comes to ashy gray-blue. Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga were rocking icy baby blue at the start of 2019, but Billie's shade has a greenish tinge and a cooler, more faded feel.

The "Ocean Eyes" singer has Ocean Hair, and I love it:

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Thorne has rocked a similar cool-toned hue in the past, with just a little more vibrancy:

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halsey also recently gave a similar bold blue a go:

Playful Patterns

Last but not least, Rena Calhoun, Virtue Labs ambassador and stylist at Andy Le Compte Salon in LA, says in addition to that Billie Eilish blue, pretty much anything goes when it comes to bold hues. " Playing with designs, patterns, and fun colors is a trend I’ve seen popping up recently," says Calhoun. "Bleached out hair and neon colors are still in for the fall! Expect to see it more and more," she insists.

Eilish strikes again with her newest dye job, with features a reverse-dip-dyed approach, with bleached, colored roots and dark tips:

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Swift also rocked the pattern of the official bisexual flag on her strands in her latest music video, topped with bright turquoise bangs:

From warm blondes and deep brunettes to blues, reds, and all the other colors of the rainbow, there's certainly a lot to choose from when it comes to hair color trends this fall, so don't be afraid to get creative!