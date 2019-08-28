It only takes one major celeb to get a look trending, so when a handful of Hollywood darlings all start rocking the same hairdo, you know it's bound to take off. Bella Hadid brought the retro pony trend back in style, and since then, everyone from Kim to Kylie to Normani has given this fun , flippy look a go. Will it be the official updo of fall 2019? My money's on Yes, and as a hard-hitting journalist, I tested out the best ways to achieve the look for less.

To be totally honest, when Bella and Gigi Hadid first hit the modeling scene, I didn't think of them as ~trendsetters~ — and boy, did they prove me wrong. The sisters are always trying out new looks, from haute couture to streetwear and sneakers, and Bella in particular loves to change up her hair on the reg. Short or long, light or dark, up or down, Bella can rock any style, but it seems she's settled on one in particular as her go-to: the retro pony.

Most recently, Hadid hit the Video Music Awards red carpet with her fave flippy pony on display:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid's side bang framed her face, and her pony was secured not by a minimalist elastic or statement scrunchie, but by a strand of her own hair wrapped around the base, to create a seamless transition from roots to pony. It really pulled the look together.

As for the pony itself, the look required shiny, straight strands with turned-in ends:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cute, right? Hadid has been wearing the style for the past few months, and I've come to refer to it as the Bella Hadid High Pony. Shorter and sweeter than the Ariana Grande High Pony, but just as fire, and a lot more attainable.

Kim Kardashian tried the style and nailed it, from the strand wrapped around the base to the flipped-in ends:

Normani gave it a go, too, although she put her own spin on it with a scrunchie that closely matched her dark hair color:

Then, Kylie Jenner did her thing, and now the look is officially a capital "T" Trend:

Jenner even gave credit where credit was due, citing Hadid as her ponytail inspo at the premiere of Travis Scott's Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly:

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hi, okay, if you didn't read my byline, my name is Bella, so I decided to try the Bella retro pony for myself. Does my name give me an advantage to achieving the look? No; I'd say it would be easy for anyone to do at home. The style requires just a few things, starting with a smoothing brush to gather hair into a ponytail. The Olivia Garden Private Collection Boar Comb Paddle ($33, store.oliviagarden.com) should do the trick.

Next, it's all about securing the style. Grab a hair elastic that blends in with your strands — fortunately, scünci make different shades for blondes and brunettes — and create your high pony. Then, taking a small section of hair from the bottom of the pony, wrap it around the base until the elastic is covered, and use a bobby pin to secure it. Any pin will do, but the clear ones are especially hard to spot after they've been inserted. One you try the scünci Clear No Metal Elevated Basics Bobby Pins ($5, target.com), you'll never reach for the metal kind again. Trust!

Last but not least, you need to flip under the ends of your strands. A blow dryer and a round brush, rollers, or a large curling wand will work, but I personally prefer to use a flat iron, like the GHD Platinum+ Styler ($249, ghdhair.com). Once my hair is already up in the ponytail, I take sections and straighten them from the pony's base to tip, turning my styler when I reach the ends for that perfectly flipped-under finish.

After that, the look is complete. Behold, the retro pony trend on a Bella not nearly as famous as Bella Hadid!

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

BTW, if you want faster results, INH Hair also happens to have The Bella ($45, inhhair.com), a ponytail extension that can be styled to give the same flipped-under look in seconds. Big fan of this approach, too. Especially if you're in a rush.

If you need me, I'll be taking selfies pretending my last name is Hadid:

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

So, let's review. Bella Hadid's retro pony is the biggest updo trend of fall 2019, and it couldn't be easier to create at home, by way of a few minutes of styling or a few seconds spent securing an extension. Shout out to Hadid for putting this sweet style back in the spotlight, and don't be surprised if you see even more of your fave celebs copying her look in the coming months.