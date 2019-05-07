I've been eagerly waiting to see Bella Hadid's 2019 Met Gala look for one main reason: The model has exclusively worn black outfits to the event in years past. If there ever was a year for her to break her monochromatic streak, it would be this one, in light of its theme. I wanted to see Hadid go truly wild with her look on Monday night and break her own mold, and even though she didn't really, she still did not disappoint, thanks to one other aspect of her look: her hair.

The theme of this year's gala and corresponding Costume Institute exhibition is "Camp: Notes On Fashion." In essence, it's meant to celebrate styles that are over-the-top, tongue-in-cheek, gaudy, and, in millennial speak, extra, especially as defined by writer Susan Sontag in her 1964 essay, “Notes on ‘Camp.’” Prior to the gala, Vogue revealed that a dress designed to look like a swan, head-to-toe logo suits, and lots of dramatic organza would be appearing on the red carpet this year, which naturally got me beyond excited. A dress that looks like a swan? Was Bjork going to attend?! Would someone be wearing a loofah dress in all of its glory, like the ones Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves recently wore on red carpets? I had so many questions, but none bigger than whether or not Hadid would finally take a walk on the rainbow side and arrive in a blindingly bright look. My question was answered when the model stepped out in a long, form-fitting black gown and a pixie cut, subsequently dropping jaws near and far.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Of course, Hadid would stun in literally anything she wore, but her look on Monday night made her look exceptionally dazzling. The black gown she wore featured a fluffy train trailing behind her and the most stunning silver jewels lining the skirt, the sleeves, a large cutout at her hip, and absolutely covering each long black glove she wore.

But more jaw-dropping than the dress Hadid wore was the hair look she rocked. While Hadid usually sports shoulder-grazing brown locks, Hadid showed up to the 2019 Met Gala with a straight brown pixie cut, with bangs swept to the side. Yes, Hadid played it a little safe with her dress, but that hair? I mean, she looks like a completely different person. It's sleek, it's stunning, and it's a win in my book.

To last year's Met Gala, Hadid wore a look that I absolutely loved, and it was designed by a very unexpected brand. Accessories label Chrome Hearts, which was founded by the family of Hadid's BFF, was behind the ensemble, and it took a dominatrix spin on the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. To accessorize the structural patent leather look, Hadid wore a 10-pound veil — that's what I call a commitment piece.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2017, to the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons" Met Gala, Hadid wore a catsuit by Alexander Wang. While it didn't necessarily represent the theme of the night it was certainly a showstopper and served as a nice break from the procession of gowns.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in 2016, Hadid wore a truly gorgeous black gown by Givenchy to the event, which she attended with The Weeknd. The theme was "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology," and while the dress didn't necessarily scream futuristic, it did scream glam.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taking a look at her prior sartorial choices, it's clear that Hadid has a penchant for edgy black looks, hence why her outfit tonight was so special.