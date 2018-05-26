These Details About Tiffany Trump’s Relationship With Melania Are Just So Fascinating

If you've been anywhere near social media or a television since, well, forever, you know that it's pretty obvious to say where President Donald Trump's relationship lies with most of his children. However, there are others like, say, Tiffany Trump who are seen a bit more sporadically, which has me wondering not only about her relationship with her father, but also about her bond with his wife, Melania Trump. I've done some unearthing, though, and have discovered a real treasure trove of the details about Tiffany Trump's relationship with Melania, and let's just say, it's truly intriguing. So you'd better get ready to ingest it all.

For starters, given the fact that Tiffany Trump's relationship with her father has reportedly been a work in progress, it's safe to say her relationship with Melania has felt the effects of their strain. After Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, divorced the now-president in 1999, she and daughter moved to California, where the actress essentially raised Tiffany as a single parent. Melania had also started dating Donald around the time of his divorce battle — in 1998, to be exact — which reasonably could have cause some tension, given that Maples moved on out and away.

Later, in 2016, Maples told The New York Times that — even though her daughter wasn't as close to Donald as her siblings were growing up — Tiffany was still looking forward to getting to know him and spending more time with him. It's a comment that both Tiffany and Donald have made strides to fulfill since he was elected to the presidency and she moved to the same city for law school. She's been spotted at annual White House events, including the Easter Egg Roll and the turkey pardoning ceremony, and also alongside her father at some of his most important events, like the State of the Union back in January.

Recently, Tiffany, Donald, and Melania were all spotted attending church together for an Easter Sunday service, which was seemingly indicative that their relationship was finally flourishing and that everyone was getting along. Body language expert Traci Brown agreed, telling Elite Daily, "Tiffany and Melania seem to know and like each other; they're glad that the other one’s there."

However, soon after, on April 3, People reported that Tiffany's feelings were quite the opposite — at least when it came to her father.

“Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him,” a source close to the Georgetown law student told the publication. “The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome.”

Whether the report is true or not, it seems as though Tiffany doesn't harbor any ill feelings toward her stepmother, because, weeks later, on April 26, she posted a sweet message to her Instagram in honor of Melania's birthday. She shared a photo of herself standing next to the first lady, smiling, and captioned the photo, "Happy birthday @flotus," Tiffany wrote on the post. "Love you!"

... Hey, who put these onions here?!

OK, I'm good now.

Melania has seemingly always had more of a laid back and nonchalant nature than her husband, which I'm guessing also helps keep her bond with his kids stronger than any of us can fathom. She opened up about her relationship with Donald's adult children in a 2016 interview with Harper's Bazaar, and made it clear that she's never attempted to be an authoritative figure in their lives. She stated, "They are grown-up. I don't see myself as their mother. I am their friend, and I'm here when they need me."

I don't have enough cool points to give her for this comment.

Obviously, Trump's relationship with Melania is a mixed bag. But at least the two have made efforts to feel each other out and grow closer with one another, and that's more important than anything else. Gotta start somewhere, right?