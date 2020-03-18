As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc, hundreds of thousands of people are feeling the effects and altering their daily routines in accordance with guidance from public health officials. While everyone grapples with the uncertainty of what's to come, many companies are taking action now to provide relief to their employees, their communities, and all those affected by the novel coronavirus. Several fashion and beauty brands are giving back during the coronavirus when you shop online.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) categorized COVID-19 as a pandemic, and as of March 17, the CDC reports that there have been 75 deaths and over 4,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. In response to the virus' growing spread, major U.S. cities, such as New York and Los Angeles, have closed their schools, bars, gyms, and other non-essential stores. With retailers shutting their doors and experts encouraging social distancing, online shopping is a seemingly reasonable alternative to shopping in-store.

Of course, it's important now more than ever to be mindful of your purchases, even online, like avoiding stockpiling, bundling purchases if you can (instead of spreading out several), and limiting your purchases to things you need. If you do plan to shop online, consider the following beauty and fashion brands who are offering charitable initiatives for those impacted by COVID-19.

Lipslut

From now until March 20, 100% of Lipslut's online sales will be donated to charities focused on food distribution — like Meals On Wheels and No Kid Hungry — to assist those affected by the virus.

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott will be donating 50% of the proceeds from their Everlyne Bracelets to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, a foundation established to assist food banks across the country. To kick off their charitable campaign, Kendra Scott donated 500,000 meals to those in need on March 16.

Aritzia

In addition to closing their retail locations until further notice, all of Aritzia's profits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will be donated to the Aritzia Community Relief Fund, a company-organized initiative to support Aritzia employees and their families.

Chillhouse

On Monday, March 16, Chillhouse announced 30% of the proceeds from gift card sales will go toward a company pool to support their retail team until they reopen. As an additional incentive, Chillhouse is offering 10% off discount on all gift cards.

Stoney Clover Lane

The colorful and customizable accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane, will be donating 10% of their online sales to Baby2Baby, an organization that provides children with basic necessities nationwide. The campaign will last until March 20.

HIKI

In light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, on March 17, HIKI, a new bodycare brand, announced they will be giving away their products for free in exchange for people spreading kindness and compassion on social media. As a way of showing their support and gratitude, HIKI will give two free products to any interested healthcare and medical facility workers.

We'll continue to update this list as information on more brands' initiatives becomes available.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.