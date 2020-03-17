The coronavirus outbreak is continuing to change everyday life in different, unexpected ways. With music festivals and sporting events postponed, the global pandemic has recently reached a new step. In an attempt to slow the spread, several major beauty and fashion retailers are temporarily closing. Although it’s taken a while for the U.S. to begin to take crucial quarantine steps, as of Monday, March 16, many major cities, including New York and Los Angeles, closed all bars, gyms, schools, and other non-essential stores. In more cities, grocery stores will remain open and operating at their usual hours, so there’s no need to overstock. While physical retail stores are, as of this writing, still allowed to remain open, many brands are choosing to change hours or close stores for the time being, for the sake of the employees and public health..

The first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was discovered in late January 2020, according to the CDC, and as of Tuesday, March 17, the CDC reports that there are already over 4,000 cases in the U.S. Because the virus has spread so quickly and so easily from person-to-person, top U.S. health officials urge that people stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing if you need to leave the house. However, if you must run a few errands, know that these physical fashion and beauty retailers have decided to close. (Although the online stores of all the brands listed below are still open.)

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie has closed all stores until March 28.

Allbirds

Allbirds has closed all stores until March 27. The brand will continue to fully pay and provide benefits to its employees.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie is closing all stores globally until March 28 at the very earliest. The brand will continue to pay its store associates.

Aritzia

Aritzia has closed all of its stores in the U.S. and Canada until further notice.

Bath and Body Works

Bath and Body Works has closed all stores in the U.S. and Canada and will pay employees during the closure.

Converse

Converse has closed all stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as in several locations through Europe, for the time being.

Free People

Free People has closed all its stores until March 28, and all retail workers will continue to get pay during the closure.

Forever 21

As of this writing, Forever 21 currently remains open but have limited their hours of operation to Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

GAP

GAP is closing more than 100 stores in areas with high volumes of COVID-19. Their other stores will remain open, though some will reduce hours. Therefore, it’s best to call your local store to verify if they’re open and, if so, what the hours are. Both full- and part-time employees will be compensated during closures.

Glossier

Glossier has closed all of its global stores and will be compensating employees during the closure.

J.Crew

J.Crew has closed all of its locations until March 28 and will pay store associates during the close.

Levi’s

Levi’s U.S. stores and outlets will be closed until March 27, and store staff will be paid throughout that time.

Lululemon

Lululemon’s stores will be closed until March 27, and employees will receive pay for their hours scheduled during the close.

Madewell

Madewell’s stores will be closed until March 28; employees will continue to be paid during this period.

Nike

Nike has closed all stores worldwide for the time being, until March 27.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is the first major department store to close all of its stores in the U.S. as a response to coronavirus. Employees will continue to be paid and receive benefits.

Patagonia

Patagonia has closed all its stores and offices in the U.S., Argentina, Chile, Japan, and across Europe until at least March 23, when the brand says it will provide another update. All employees will continue to receive regular pay.

Sephora

Sephora stores will be closed until April 3, and all employees will continue to be paid for hours that they had been scheduled to work.

Supreme

Supreme has closed stores in the U.S., UK, and France.

Ulta Beauty

As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, Ulta Beauty will temporarily close all of its locations, through March 31 as of now. All store and salon associates will continue to be paid, and benefits will still be provided for those who qualify.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo has closed stores nationwide until further notice.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters has closed all of its stores globally until at least March 28 and will continue to pay store teams.

We'll continue to update this list as information on more brands' response to COVID-19 becomes available.

