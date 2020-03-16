As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, countless brands and brick-and-mortar stores are adjusting their policies as more public health guidance becomes available. Now, Ulta Beauty has done the same. For those wondering if Ulta Beauty will be closed due to the coronavirus, the brand provided an update on the status of its stores, its hours, and its policies for open locations.

On Tuesday, March 17, the brand released a new update on its website stating that, as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, Ulta will temporarily close all its locations in the U.S. This will remain in effect until at least March 31. The brand says its store and salon employees will continue to be paid throughout this period, and those who qualify for benefits will still receive them. Because of this decision, customers will be unable to choose the "pick up in store" option when making an online purchase.

Earlier, the brand's March 14 update on its website state that some Ulta stores had been temporarily closed, in accordance with state and local public health guidance. For all Ulta stores that remained open in the U.S., the brand implemented new opening hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Of course, if you were planning on heading into an Ulta store (though, the CDC recommends we should all practice social distancing for the time being and avoid going out), the brand recommended calling your local store to confirm its hours.

As of Monday, March 16, Ulta had temporarily pulled the plug on some in-store services, including all hair salon services. Skin, makeup, brow, lash, and waxing services were temporarily stopped beginning on Thursday, March 12 until further notice, and the brand said it was working with those who had appointments scheduled to make arrangements at a later date. Stores also implemented what the brand calls a "no-touch approach" for shade-matching services and other aspects of the Ulta shopping experience that may require an associate's assistance.

Back on March 11, in one of the first COVID-19 updates from the brand, Ulta CEO Mary Dillon said that, in terms of store cleanings, Ulta is continually monitoring and following the most up-to-date guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. It was increasing sanitization efforts to all areas of all stores, particularly to "product testers and high-traffic areas." "For any guest wanting to use a tester or trial a product, please ask an associate to assist you," the brand wrote. "In addition, GLAMlab, our virtual try-on experience in the Ulta Beauty App, is a great way to virtually explore, try on, and test colors and shades."

The brand also stated that it's asked its corporate associates to work remotely through the end of March and that all associates — corporate, store, and distribution — had been urged to remain home if they feel sick.

All in all, the brand urges shoppers to consider the Ulta website or the Ulta Beauty app as an alternative means to purchase products.

Editor's note: On March 17, at 4 p.m. ET, this article was updated from its original version to include Ulta Beauty's most recent response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’ spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.