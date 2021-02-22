These Baked Brie Recipes On TikTok Will Cheese Up Your Content

If you enjoy looking at delicious and cheesy recipes in your spare time, scrolling through TikTok can be a real treat. Along with feta pasta, egg sandwiches, and pizza wraps, TikTokers are showing off their baked brie recipes on TikTok, and they look un-brie-lievably tasty. From mouthwatering brie dips, to warm brie-filled pastry, to Insta-worthy sunflower-shaped brie bread, you'll want to make, taste, snap, and post every single baked brie recipe that’s listed below for your next Bachelor night or fancy date night in.

If you're looking to cheese up your next charcuterie board, you could easily put together one of the fruit and nut brie dips for a centerpiece on your board. Then, surround it with sliced baguettes, crackers, honey, and sliced fruit. Or, if you’re looking for something to prepare for a romantic living room picnic you’re having with your partner, consider making a savory baked brie bread.

With this list of baked brie recipes on hand, your stomach will be full of cheesy goodness. Every presentation you put together will rate five out of five stars. Just don't forget to snap a pic or post your own TikTok video, because you know the cheesy content will be so on point.

1. This Baked Brie Sunflower TikTok This is probably the most beautiful baked brie dish you've ever seen. It consists of brie cheese in a puff pastry that's made to look like a sunflower. This amazing recipe comes from TikToker Ava Praschnik (@yumiami_), and not only is it gorgeous, but the pastry petals of the flower can be broken off and dipped into the warm brie.

2. This Simple Honey Garlic Brie Dip If you're looking for a simple dip that can be enjoyed during your next movie night, check out this honey garlic baked brie from TikToker Lizastian (@lizastian). All you need to do is add oil, garlic, honey, and rosemary to the top of your brie before baking it. Then, surround it with crackers for dipping.

3. This Baked Brie With A Bow On Top Go for some style points by following this baked brie recipe with a bow on top from TikToker Farrah J (@spicednice). Simply wrap your brie in puff pastry, and cut off any extra dough. Then, use that dough to create an adorable bow on top.

4. This Baked Brie With Sugared Cranberries TikTok The combo of brie and fruit is berry good. For something sweet, try this baked brie with sugared cranberry recipe from TikToker Jamie Milne (@everything_delish). You'll need puff pastry to wrap your brie in. Then, top it off with honey, almonds, and sugared cranberries for an amazing appetizer.

5. This Baked Brie Bread Bowl Try saying baked brie bread bowl five times fast. It's a lot easier to make this dish from TikToker Claudia Macias (@claudsem). You just need to add brie, jam, honey, and sliced almonds to your bread bowl before baking. Then, you have the perfect bowl to enjoy.

6. This Baked Brie Skillet Instead of popping your brie in the oven, place it in a skillet for a sizzling baked brie. Follow The Charcuterie Twins (@thecharcuterietwins) on TikTok and their mouthwatering recipe, which includes a simple brie and honey wrapped in a puff pastry. Place your skillet in the center of your charcuterie board for a super warm dip.