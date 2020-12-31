As you plan your at-home New Year’s Eve celebration, you might want to go fully into relaxation mode and avoid cooking altogether. Thankfully, there are quite a few spots open to help with your NYE cravings. Whether it's a 10-piece of McNuggets or a thick AF shake, there's probably somewhere open to help you out. To get your eats delivered right to your door, here are eight restaurants open for delivery on New Year’s Eve.

New Year's Eve, which falls on Thursday, Dec. 31 this year, is going to look a lot different from past years, considering as of Dec. 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends virtual celebrations as the lowest risk option to celebrate with friends and fam who aren't in your immediate household. But a low-key affair doesn't mean you can't enjoy all your fave foods. Whether you're sticking to a quiet night in with your roomies or having a virtual shindig, you can order delivery from a few places on NYE, with some deals to boot. Check out some of your fave restaurants staying open for delivery on New Year's Eve:

1. McDonald's

McDonald's hours vary by location on New Year's Eve, but you can check the chain's store locator to confirm your local store's hours for delivery. Mickey D's also offering a $0 delivery fee when you order a minimum of $20 or more through Uber Eats from Thursday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 3.

2. Burger King

Burger King is open on New Year's Eve, but since hours may vary, you should contact your local restaurant for the details.

BK is offering its new $1 Your Way menu as of Monday, Dec. 28. When you order delivery or pick-up on the Burger King website or app, you can get the classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Jr. sandwich, Value Fries, or a Value Soft Drink for $1 each at participating BK locations. If the $1 menu isn't at your local BK, you can look for other deals that might be available in your area.

3. Shake Shack

Shack Shack is open for delivery on New Year's Eve starting at 11 a.m. local time. Hours will vary by location, so you can check your local store's hours of operation on NYE with Shake Shack's website.

The burger and milkshake spot is also offering up a sweet buy-one-get-one free deal for pick-up orders through Sunday, Jan. 3. To get a deal on NYE, order online or using the Shake Shack app and add two qualifying single sandwiches from the following: ShackBurger, Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Hot Chick’n, Chick’n Shack, or ‘Shroom Burger. Then, enter the code "THANKYOU" at checkout before finalizing your pick-up order. The deal doesn't work for third-party delivery apps, but you can still place regular Shake Shack delivery orders on delivery apps NYE.

4. Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is open for delivery and takeout on Thursday, Dec. 31, but you should check you local store using the online store locator to verify when it opens and closes. Since New Year's Eve is a Thursday, you can score buy-one-get-one boneless wings for delivery, thanks to its BOGO Boneless Thursday deal.

5. Taco Bell

If you're craving some T-Bell, its restaurant locations are also open on NYE for delivery. Restaurant hours will vary on Dec. 31, so you should check with your local Taco Bell to confirm its operating hours.

As of Dec. 24, you can score Taco Bell's Nacho Fries à la carte for $1.39 or in a $5 box alongside a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, and a medium fountain drink. The limited-time deal won't be here forever but you can snap it up through Uber Eats.

6. Popeyes

Most Popeyes locations are open on Thursday, Dec. 31, but you should call your local Popeyes to confirm before starting your order. The Louisiana chicken chain is offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more as well as a free 3-piece chicken tenders with a $10 minimum purchase for first time orders.

You can also score deals like a 3-piece tenders combo for $6 or a $19.99 10-piece family meal.

7. Domino's

If pizza is your vibe, Domino's is open for delivery on NYE with some deals. You'll need to check with your local store to confirm its hours on Dec. 31. When you order delivery, you can get deals like a $5.99 each mix-and-match deal that includes options like a medium two-topping pizza, bread twists, specialty chicken, stuffed cheesy bread, an oven baked sandwich, and more.

You can also score a combo deal with two medium one-topping pizzas, 16-piece Parmesan Bread Bites, an 8-piece order of Cinnamon Twists, and a 2-liter Coke for $19.99.

8. Papa John's

You'll need to check your local Papa John's location for delivery hours on New Year's Eve, but you can score a new Large Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza (which launched on Dec. 28) for $12 when you used the promo code "STUFFED" for your delivery or pickup order.

