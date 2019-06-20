These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party, So Make Sure They're Invited

Have you ever been to a boring party before? You've got plenty of drinks, lots of games, great music, and yet, there's just some missing ingredient that you can't quite put your finger on. In my opinion, this is because throwing an awesome party is a very nuanced undertaking. You can't just follow a manual and hope it all works out. An awesome party needs an injection of a certain "joie de vivre," and it can't be bought or planned. However, it can certainly be invited. Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius all have the party skills you're looking for, so if you're planning a party any time soon, it's them you want to be sure to invite because these zodiac signs are the life of the party. If they're there, your party definitely won't turn out to be a dud. In fact, it'll be a party you'll talk about for years and years to come.

Don't you agree a party is only as good as the people who are in attendance? I mean, I think the best party always includes a wide variety of very different people because each and every one of us has something special to contribute to the energy. However, you've got to admit, some just have a natural inclination towards making sure the party is a wild ride, as if there's confetti running through their veins. They're the first people you call when you're thinking of throwing a get-together and last people to leave it. With placements in Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius, these zodiac signs bring the party wherever they go.

Here's why:

Gemini: They Always Know How To Spice Things Up

Are you even surprised that devilish, naughty-or-nice Gemini showed up on the list? Despite how much people love to fear their mischievous ways, their antics always make the party a much more interesting experience. This is because Gemini is always open to whatever might happen and they don't judge themselves. Gemini knows how to bring down everyone's inhibitions and encourage everyone to embrace a side of themselves they didn't know was there. How did everyone end up approaching their crushes? Probably because Gemini encouraged it.

Leo: They Live Their Life Like It's One Giant Party

If you have a Leo in your life, I'm sure you know all about how they can turn even the most boring situation into something fun. Even if you're trapped in a car ride for three hours, a Leo will crank up the volume and turn that car ride into a dance battle. After all, Leo is the most expressive and theatrical zodiac sign of all. Kicking up the energy is what they do best, and to be honest, every party needs a bit of drama. If there's a Leo in attendance, that's something you definitely won't need to worry about.

Sagittarius: They Make Sure Your Party Will Be Unforgettable

If you've got no plans and no clue how your night is going to turn out, the first person I recommend you call is a Sagittarius. This zodiac sign is spontaneity and adventure personified, and when they're around, you should always expect the unexpected. If a Sagittarius is at your party, not only will everyone be laughing until their stomachs hurt, you might as well throw out the itinerary because they've probably got a better idea. How did everyone end up jumping in the pool with their clothes on? You can ask a Sagittarius why.

Aquarius: They're Friends With Literally Everyone

If you've got no clue who to invite to your party, all you have to do is call up an Aquarius and tell them to start sending out the address. This zodiac sign is friends with millions of people from all walks of life, so they definitely know how to nurture a fab social vibe. Plus, their dry and off-the-wall wit helps everyone take themselves (and the night) a little bit less seriously. Their provocative personalities bring out the party in everyone. And, if everyone is gathering into cliques instead of mingling, an Aquarius knows how to lead everyone back toward the right direction.