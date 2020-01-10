Whenever something major is happening in your partner's life, you want to celebrate it to the max. You want to make sure they feel special, seen, surprised, and appreciated by not only you, but everyone they love in their life. Now that they're about to turn 25, you need some 25th surprise birthday party ideas that aren't corny or cheesy in any way, shape, or form.

You may absolutely love the cliché dates couples go on in romantic comedies and the epic trip ideas your best friend suggested that would make your SO say, "Aww." This occasion requires something totally unique and original, though — an event that captures the essence of your love story, or your partner and everything you love about them.

Being a quarter-of-a-century years old calls for extra balloons, confetti, ice cream cake, and kazoos. It requires ditching the corny cards in the grocery store — as funny as they may be — and looking into a really rad experience or planning a party that's larger than life. Here's a list of a 25th surprise birthday party ideas that'll hopefully kick things off on the right note. (Spoiler alert: These cool ideas are anything but corny.)

1. A Backyard Barbecue With A Vintage Mobile Bar Shutterstock The first of these surprise birthday party ideas is a backyard barbecue. It works best if your SO is turning 25 in the middle of spring, summer, or the warmer days of fall. That way, you and your guests can play badminton, lounge in the sun, and hang out by a relaxing campfire at night. To plan this party, pick a weekend when a majority of your partner's besties and family members are free, and ask every person to bring an item like chips, hot dogs, potato salad, or fruit salad. In addition, rent a vintage mobile bar that'll treat everyone to prosecco and craft beer to take this celebratory 'cue up a notch.

2. A Cozy Night At Their Favorite Hotel Or Airbnb Have you and your SO stayed at a chic hotel or checked into an Airbnb that you absolutely loved? If so, toss some things into a suitcase and make a reservation there for your partner's 25th birthday. Plan a mini trip around the area that includes going to restaurants where you might've laughed for hours, or the excursions you missed out on the last time. It'll be romantic and thoughtful from beginning to end. Not to mention, it'll give your love a much-needed change of scenery before they blow out their candles and walk deeper into the "real world."

3. A Casino Trip With Close Friends And Family Turning 25 is a big deal. It marks a milestone in your SO's adult life that's worth celebrating in sparkly clothes with a few drinks in hand. As a surprise party, plan a night at the casino with your partner's close BFFs and family. Assuming everyone is of age, meet at one of the bars or poker tables for the most electric and Gatsby-esque evening. To bring this party to the next level, you can rent a room at the casino, too, or give your SO a few vouchers for games and slot machines. You can also see a comedy show in the casino's entertainment venue.

4. A Pizza Crawl Around Their City Or Hometown Shutterstock Any party is instantly made better with pizza, which is why for your SO's 25th birthday, you should plan a pizza crawl around their city or hometown. To do this, simply pull out a map and mark the places with the best cheese slice or legendary toppings, and figure out a route that goes through them all. Then, hop on a train or in your car, put on some music, and spend an hour or so at each one. Order a slice or a small pie, and rate the various flavors with your partner. It'll be a fun, memorable, and totally unique way to spend your partner's birthday. (Although, full disclosure: It may be a little cheesy.)

5. A Baseball Game With Chicken Tenders And Fries If your SO loves going to sports games and cheering on their favorite teams, then attending a baseball game for their 25th birthday will be a wonderful surprise. Sure, it may cost a little extra to get seats right behind the dugout, but the smile on your love's face will be priceless. Just make sure you order some chicken tender and fries so you two don't get hungry in the middle of an inning, and pick up a souvenir to commemorate this unique surprise party. Got it? Good.

6. A Meet-And-Greet With Their Favorite Artist Or Band Do you know what would really be a surprise for your SO? If they met their favorite artist or band during a meet-and-greet event. They'd probably squeal with joy at the sight of Taylor Swift or Harry Styles in real life. In fact, they may even say, "Nothing can top this birthday," after posing for a picture with them.