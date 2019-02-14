5 Ways To Make Your Partner Feel Special, Based On Their Love Language

ne of the best things about being in love is finding new ways to express how much your partner means to you, but coming up with new ideas as the relationship goes along can get a bit more challenging. Thankfully, there is a way to up your romance game by knowing how to make your partner really feel special based on their love language. Basically, knowing the way that your boo feels the most seen and cared for is a really effective way to really communicate what is in your heart in way that is guaranteed to be heard and appreciated.

First things first, what are the five love languages? If you aren't familiar with the concept, it was first introduced by Dr. Gary Chapman in his book The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate. After decades as a couples counselor, Dr. Chapman came to the realization that people basically fall into five categories in terms of the way they both express and most effectively receive love: Words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, receiving gifts, and physical touch. Once you know which of those categories your partner falls into, you basically have a roadmap to their heart. Here are some ideas to capitalize on that and really make your partner feel amazing, based on their love language.

1 Words Of Affirmation Giphy If your partner’s love language is words of affirmation, what that means is the best way to show your love is through communication. They can’t hear I love you enough or in too many different ways. But it’s also about generally using your words to help build them up and showing both appreciation and gratitude. If you really want to to make your partner feels special, go back to the basics with a love letter. Don’t worry — you don’t have to be Shakespeare, just write from the heart and you partner will hear you loud and clear. Or, if you want to go for a grand gesture, get a vase and fill it with dozens of small notes each spelling out something you love about them.

2 Receiving Gifts Giphy Of all the love languages, this one is probably the most misunderstood. It’s not about materialism or giving the most audacious and expensive gift, it’s about thoughtfulness. The gift isn’t just an object; it’s a physical manifestation of a thought. It’s proof they can hold in their hands that they were foremost in your mind. That you listened, that you wanted to do something nice and loving for them. If this is the love language your SO speaks, it’s all about the small gestures, like bringing them a little souvenir when you’ve been away. Or paying attention to something they said they like and then surprising them with it. Sure, they love the gift, but they love the fact that you remembered even more.

3 Acts of Service Giphy For folks who consider acts of service to be their love language, these are people who are all about show-and not-just-tell when it comes to love. An act of service doesn’t mean you are their servant, but rather that you are there to lend a hand and have their back in a way that is thoughtful. In this case, it’s really all about being tuned in enough to your partner to anticipate their needs and step in without having to be asked. It means you are paying attention and that they are worth the effort to you, which means everything. So, if you want to spoil your partner, plan something special for them, where they don’t have to do all the labor, like a special meal, or giving them a day off, where you pick up the slack for them and they can just relax.

4 Quality Time Giphy For folks who value quality time above all else, this era of smartphones is a real bummer. For these folks, what says “I love you” more than anything else is having your undivided attention. They want their partner to set aside time to be fully present with them, where they can connect and be close without any other distractions. A great way to make someone who appreciates quality time feel really special is to carve out a chunk of time where you are all theirs. You can plan a road trip where the destination is really just being together. Or if you want to stay closer to home, surprise them with a board game night or a marathon of all their favorite movies.