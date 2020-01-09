Women should be celebrated. From one coast to the next, their undeniable impact on the world is well worth cueing the confetti for. Thanks to Hotel Zena in Washington D.C., you can celebrate women when you're on-the-go. You can take a trip to the capitol of the U.S. and walk into a modern and energetic space with a mural of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and portraits of iconic females on the walls.

The only catch is you have to wait a few months longer before you tour the national monuments and check into this cultural phenomenon of a hotel. According to the official press release, Hotel Zena is set to open in spring of 2020 in Logan Circle. The area it's opening in is known for its lively and cool music venues, boutiques, and galleries, as per the press release.

However, the whole experience will be worth the wait. You'll get a good night's sleep, enjoy a unique and comfy stay, and never be bored during your upcoming trip. Upon arrival, you'll be treated to a forward-thinking space filled with good vibes, where female strength is honored by all races, genders, and sexualities You'll get heart eyes for the decor, and will likely spot a few familiar faces amongst the paintings, murals, and symbolic pieces of art.

After checking in and maybe grabbing a cocktail at the bar in the lobby, you'll wander up to one of 191 rooms throughout Hotel Zena. You may toss your suitcase by the bed or window looking over the city, and begin exploring the property and its amenities. Feeling social? Go back down to the lobby for some seasonal snacks, or wander into the lounge space and see if there's an event going on. Feeling adventurous? Head to the rooftop pool on the 14th floor, and take a dip and some pics of the stunning skyline #views.

Wherever you explore on the property, you'll find that the hotel has kept women and female empowerment in mind. The events happening in the lounge will range from community and culture-focused pop-ups, to live music shows put on by local artists.

"Hotel Zena amplifies the courage and perspectives of women through art whilst lighting the path to a fluid and liberated future," Bill Walshe, CEO of Viceroy Hotel Group stated in the official press release. It plans to combine the luxurious and boutique-style elements of the other hotels in the collection, all while putting females at the forefront of the design and experience as a whole.

Shutterstock

"Clever and sophisticated, Hotel Zena portrays the ethos of feminine strength with mischievous art installation and cheeky design details," Andrea Dawson Sheehan, art director and principle at Dawson Design Associates stated in the press release.

The women empowerment-themed hotel will be the seventh ‘Z’ hotel in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s “Unofficial Z Collection” also including Hotel Zeppelin in San Francisco. It will be one of two opening in Washington D.C. from the Viceroy Hotel Group in the new year, and likely the most chic, exciting, and empowering addition to your bucket list.