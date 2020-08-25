It might be PSL season over at Starbucks, but there's another fall sip that's also getting some social media love this year. After the coffee giant brought back its seasonal lineup of sips and bites, including the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte, legions of customers took to Twitter to hype another pumpkin-infused beverage: the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. The drink was a new addition in 2019, and these tweets and memes about Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew returning in 2020 show people have absolutely no chill about how good it is.

While the Seattle-based coffee company has been bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte every fall for 17 years now, it caused a stir when it decided to switch things up with the release of the brand new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew in 2019. If you have yet to try it or just need a refresher, the sip features a more subtle pumpkin spice taste and is the perfect option for when you're transitioning away from patio season, but you're not quite ready for sweater weather. The seasonal coffee starts with a base of Starbucks' Signature Cold Brew, which is mixed with vanilla syrup and then topped with a frothy layer of pumpkin cream-flavored cold foam and a sprinkling of pumpkin spice topping.

As compared to the OG PSL, which is flavored with pumpkin spice syrup pumped into the espresso, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is a less intense sip. For years, the release of the Pumpkin Spice Latte marked the unofficial start of fall, but it seems like coffee lovers are more than embracing the PSL's chiller cousin. Judging from the number of tweets stanning the return of the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew on Tuesday, it seems like people are ready to welcome autumn with one of these bad boys in hand.

TBH, it's all some people can talk about.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew's return took some stans by surprise.

It's never too early for fall feels for these pumpkin loyalists.

While some users noted their Starbucks reportedly sold out just hours after the launch at participating U.S. and Canadian locations on Tuesday, Aug. 25, you can rest easy knowing the seasonal sip will be around for a little while. If you head out to get one, a Grande Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will cost between $4.45 and $4.95, depending on location. If you're not sure if your Starbucks has it in stock, you might want to consider checking online through the Starbucks' mobile app to minimize unnecessary errands and make your pick-up much more seamless.

Based on the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3, if you pick up your order or order in-store, you should wear a face mask and wash your hands after handling your order. Additionally, you can look at Starbucks' full coronavirus safety guidelines when preparing to order.

It's clear there is plenty of buzz around the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, but only time will tell whether the it'll officially replace the PSL as the Starbucks drink of the season. With both sips available for a limited time, you can give both a try and see for yourself.

