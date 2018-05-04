Having your aura photographed is basically a right of passage these days. If you haven't heard of this Instagrammable new trend, you must be living under a rock. Celebrities like Emma Roberts, Zosia Mamet, and Gwyneth Paltrow have all joined the bandwagon and if you haven't had your aura photographed yet, you should get it done ASAP. Besides getting to see your money-making face flushed in vibrant colors, the meaning behind your aura says so much about the person you are and the way you've been feeling lately. It's no surprise that there's also an aura color associated with each zodiac sign.

The power that each sign in the zodiac holds reveals itself in various forms of energy, all stemming from the seven chakras of your spirit. When your aura is photographed or deciphered by someone who's clairvoyant, you'll be able to see which parts of your birth chart that you're utilizing most. For example, when I had my aura photographed recently, the most prominent colors present were bright red and violet. At that moment in my life, it meant I was most in-tune with my Mars sign, which is in Aries, and my moon sign, which is in Pisces. Fascinating, right? And hey, maybe your aura colors currently have nothing to do with your birth chart. In that case, you're transcending it, which is probably even cooler.

If you don't know the details of your birth chart, use this calculator to find out. Then, get your aura photographed immediately and see what parts of your personality are strongest lately.

Aries: Bright Red

Of course fiery and intense Aries expresses itself in a bright and vivid red. This color signifies passion, sexuality, aggression, competitiveness, and a strong will — all of which are major characteristics of an Aries.

Taurus: Forest Green

Could you have guessed that sensual and nature-loving Taurus would show itself in a forest green? This color indicates the power of a healer, someone who brights out the best in people. It also signifies determination and having a down-to-earth attitude.

Gemini: Yellow

Bright and sprightly Gemini would definitely reveal itself through yellow, the happiest color of all. This indicates optimism, positivity, playfulness, and being in touch with one's inner child. It also reveals an enthusiastic energy about life.

Cancer: Pink

When is a Cancer not in love? Of course their aura color would be pink. This color signifies romantic feelings, love, affection, compassion, empathy, and a softness toward everyone they meet.

Leo: Reddish-Orange

Leo rules the world with a lion's energy, which is why it makes total sense that they'd have the most confident aura color of all. A reddish-orange aura indicates a healthy ego, a confidence in one's power, and the desire to win.

Virgo: Royal Blue

Highly intellectual and communicative Virgo would definitely reveal itself in a vivid royal blue. This aura indicates seriousness, a logical and rational approach to life, and the desire to communicate clearly and truthfully with everyone around them.

Libra: Bluish Green

Harmonious and beautiful Libra would obviously be a gorgeous combination of blue and green. This aura reveals someone who cares about the people around them and shows it by remaining calm, objective, and diplomatic in every situation.

Scorpio: Indigo

Dark and mysterious Scorpio would obviously evoke an indigo aura. This color signifies intense emotions, intuition, wisdom, sensitivity, and the ability to see the naked truth, no matter what.

Sagittarius: Bright Orange

Wild and philosophical Sagittarius is never afraid to try something new. This is why their orange aura color signifies expansion, creativity, stamina, and a deep-seated confidence. It also expresses an insatiable appetite for life.

Capricorn: Deep Red

Determined and strategic Capricorn would definitely reveal itself in a deep red aura. This color expresses someone resilient, someone who can stay strong when times get rough. Those with deep red auras are resourceful, ambitious, and skilled at survival.

Aquarius: Bright Green

Aquarians are the most forward-thinking in all the zodiac. Thus, they emit the most healing aura color of all. A bright green aura indicates someone who spearheads change for the better, someone who places the needs of others before the needs of their own.

Pisces: Violet

Deeply intuitive and magical Pisces would obviously express itself through a violet aura. This color signifies psychic tendencies and a vibrant imagination. Those with this aura love to daydream and escape through artistic visions.