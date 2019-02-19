Earlier this morning, news broke about the passing of a major fashion legend, and since then, tweets about Karl Lagerfeld's death have been rolling in by the hundreds. Celebrity friends and admirers, fashion lovers and fans, and so many others have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Lagerfeld and his legacy, which is undoubtedly one of the most iconic in fashion history. According to Business of Fashion, 85-year-old Lagerfeld passed away while in Paris, the city in which so many of his most renown Chanel fashion shows took place.

If you're not heavily invested in the fashion world and only recognize Lagerfeld from images of his iconic "black suit, white ponytail, fingerless gloves, dark sunglasses" daily ensemble, know that he's been a part of the industry for seven decades, per BOF, and is most respected for his role as Creative Director of Chanel since 1983. He has also worked with Italian fashion house Fendi, as well as his namesake brand, Karl Lagerfeld. Over the years, he's made a name for himself in the upper echelons of fashion that will legendize him for years to come. Given that so many designers and celebrities were able to work with him during his lengthy career, it's no surprise that there have been an outpouring of posts on social media, both lamenting his death and celebrating his life.

Of course, celebs, models, and designers were quick to speak to Lagerfeld both as a friend and a talent:

Fans of Chanel, Chloe, and Fendi also reminisced on and celebrated some of Lagerfeld's most popular collections:

They also gave props to his inspired set designs:

Chanel shows are almost always held at the Grand Palais in Paris, and every season, the team transforms the space to fit Lagerfeld's vision:

Many also remembered his iconic library, which was serious goals:

Fans posted their favorites of Lagerfeld's most iconic quotes, the number one most-shared of which involved his thoughts on sweatpants:

Interview Magazine shared this polaroid of a young Lagerfeld in the 1970s, taken by none other than Andy Warhol himself:

And of course, lots of concern was raised in regards to Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette:

While the majority of tweets today remember Lagerfeld and his legacy, there are also a great deal of people admiring and sending love to Virginie Viard, who will be his successor at Chanel. Viard is the director of Chanel’s fashion creation studio and has worked closely with Lagerfeld for years. If you want to see her in action, I highly recommend watching the episode of Netflix's 7 Days Out in which the Chanel team preps for the Spring 2018 haute couture show. It's so, so good, and there's never been a better time to watch.

Here's Lagerfeld and Viard together at the Spring 2019 show, Chanel By The Sea:

"Virginie is the most important person, not only for me but also for the atelier, for everything," says Lagerfeld in the episode, so I'm sure he'd approve of her as his successor.

Viard started as a Chanel intern, so she's proof hard work goes a long way:

It's clear Karl Lagerfeld made a lasting impression on many, and there's no doubt that his inspired creativity and gorgeous designs will stay with them indefinitely.