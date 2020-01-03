Beliebers are one of the most passionate fanbases on the planet and that's a fact. So, any day new music from Justin Bieber drops, havoc hits the internet. There's a reason Twitter is in a frenzy right now, and these tweets about Justin Bieber's "Yummy" explain it all.

There's one reason in particular why this song is such a big deal. "Yummy" marks the first piece of solo music from Bieber since his 2015 Purpose album. Yep, it's been almost five years coming for this y'all. In that time, Bieber released huge collaborations like "I Don't Care" with Ed Sheeran and the "Bad Guy" remix with Billie Eilish, and, while those singles have kept fans busy for a while, they've been craving some music that was 100% Bieber himself.

On Christmas Eve, Bieber gave fans a snippet of his new single when he released a promo video announcing a new album, docuseries, and a new tour. Then, fans got another tease when he dropped the promo for his new docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, on New Year's Eve. The Biebs definitely teased a huge 2020 for his fans, and "Yummy" is just the first of what's to come.

The internet might have mixed opinions on most things, but there's a pretty clear consensus from Beliebers over the new single. "Yummy" is a sure-fire hit according to the interweb and people are freaking out.

Even before the song officially dropped, panic set in.

The stans came out in full force.

And now that the single is officially out, things haven't changed.

Hear "Yummy" for yourself below.

The best part of all is that if you want to hear Bieber's new song live, you'll have the chance. Bieber is hitting the road throughout spring and summer and he announced the tour in the best way — via a moving video where he reflected on his self-growth.

You can see the full list of dates around the 38-second mark. Buckle up, Beliebers — it's "Yummy" season.

Justin Bieber on YouTube

