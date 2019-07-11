CHANGE TO SPLIT PHOTO!

Be careful what you wish for. The remix Billiebers have been waiting for is finally here and some fans are actually not here for it. The tweets about Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber's "Bad Guy" Remix are surprisingly split.

On Thursday, June 11, Eilish and Bieber confirmed what many fans were hoping and wishing and dreaming of — a collaboration between the two dynamic singers. Eilish, who is a huge Belieber, admitted in March 2019 that the two musicians discussed collaborating together over DM. Now, the highly-anticipated project is here and fans are divided with emotions ranging from love to absolute disdain. And, quite frankly, I'm shocked. How bad could it be? Bieber only added one verse to the song along with a few smooth ad libs as well as a joint chorus.

In his verse he sings:

"Gold teeth, my neck, my wrist is froze (So icy)

I got more ice than, than the snow

That guy, don't act like you don't know

That guy, so critical (Skrrt)

Tattoos on both my sleeves

Yeah, I don't sleep, please don't wake me

Loosen my tie up so I can breathe

It ain't political, oh no (Uh-uh)"

However, it's just not cutting it and some fans had no problem letting Eilish know. "This 'Bad Guy' remix with Bieber ain't it sis," wrote one fan.

This tweet may be in Spanish, but there is one word any English speaker can understand, and that's the word "horrible."

Another fan shyly admitted their preference for the rehashed track.

And, another shielded their face in agreement, sort of...

This fan just didn't know what to think...

One fan advised the song gets better with time.

One fan took particular issue with Bieber's contributions, questioning his true commitment to the song and knowledge of the original track. "The justin bieber remix to bad guy sounds so bad omg... " the user wrote. "It doesn't even sound like he heard the song before he just added some rnb vocals and 'oooohs' and migos ad libs and called it a day????"

While another Belieber proposed some fans might hate the track purely for their disdain of Bieber, which could be due to his complicated relationships with other pop stars like ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and bestie Taylor Swift. "People are soooo mad I posted lyrics with a justin pic. Ya'll [sic] truly lost the d*mn plot? Ya'll hate this man so much? I giggled. His power. Anyways thanks for stalking my account & keep streaming bad guy remix"

But, a few Belieber ride-or-dies were all in.

One sweet soul, reminded everyone regardless of their thoughts over the track, Billie Eilish's dream of working with Bieber has come true and fans should be supportive. "Y’all in the comments are disgusting. It’s her idol, stop bringing her down. Leave her f*cking alone. Stream idc and bad guy remix."

True dat y'all! Eilish's dream came true so I'm going to be a good fan and be happy for her on this one. And, if you don't agree, you can always take after this fan who is pretending the track doesn't even exist. P.S. The original is still on Spotify.