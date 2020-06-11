After two incredible content-filled weeks, BTS' virtual FESTA celebration is finally wrapping up. Out of all the surprises BTS gave fans this June so far, the new music video for "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal" was the most special present of all, and the tweets about BTS' "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal" music video are so, so emotional.

FESTA is always a time of heightened emotions, but FESTA 2020 has been an especially harrowing and affecting time for ARMYs. The coronavirus pandemic has affected fans all over the world, and forced BTS to postpone their entire Map of the Soul tour that would have been in full swing during FESTA had it not been for the pandemic. Then, the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police sent shock-waves through the world. After BTS backed Black Lives Matter on June 4, they donated $1 million dollars to Black Lives Matter. Fans, meanwhile, halted FESTA celebrations to address the more important issues of police brutality affecting their fellow ARMYs, joining together to match BTS' donation.

Even though BTS and their fans are facing more adversity than ever this FESTA, it also seems they've never been more united behind the very principles that made ARMYs fans of BTS in the first place — we should all love, respect, and support one another (and ourselves) as equals. That's why the new music video for "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal" is so emotional to watch for ARMYs. The song's most impactful line, "We are not seven with you," seems more relevant than ever as they band together to use their collective voice for change.

Check out the music video below:

The video features BTS' animated characters revisiting their "No More Dream," "Blood Sweat & Tears," and "Spring Day" MVs, and they face many challenges that force them to confront their biggest fears. Through it all, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook persevere because they have each other and ARMYs by their side.

One of the most emotional and symbolic scenes in the MV comes around the 3:02 mark. BTS is sitting around a camp fire when all of a sudden, a purple light appears. After touching it, they ascend into the skies supported by a whale (a reference to their 2015 song "Whalien 52"). Once on top of the world, BTS sees countless purple lights, seemingly representing ARMYs, who use the phrase "I purple you" to show their love for BTS.

Here's how ARMYs reacted to the video:

BTS' "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal" was just what fans needed during this time of uncertainty.