BTS and Big Hit Entertainment are putting their money where their mouth is just days after speaking out in solidarity with the Black community. BTS’ $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter, which was reportedly sent to the organization earlier this week, comes after the K-Pop group shared a statement on June 4 saying "We stand together" against racial discrimination and injustice. Now, their generous contribution has inspired the hashtag #MatchAMillion as ARMYs try to raise more money for the organization on social media.

Back on June 4, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined many members of the music industry in sharing their stance on the Black Lives Matter movement and police brutality. The movement has gained momentum in recent weeks following the killings of Black Americans George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Tony McDade at the hands of police officers. While the group doesn't frequently post political statements, they shared a tweet that Thursday telling fans where they stand on the issue.

"We stand against racial discrimination," they tweeted at the time. "We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter."

Now, it looks like the group is furthering its commitment to standing with the movement, as Black Lives Matter and Big Hit Entertainment confirmed that the "Boy With Luv" hitmakers had donated $1 million to the organization, according to Variety.

While the group members have yet to publicly comment on the donation, ARMYs have flocked to social media in the spirit of giving and are now trying to urge each other to help match BTS' donation using the hashtag #MatchAMillion. At the time of publication, it looked like fans had already passed the halfway point, according to several Twitter users.

It's not the first time the BTS fandom has used social media to stand up against racial injustice. On Wednesday, June 3, K-Pop fans including ARMYs took to Twitter to take over the hashtag #whitelivesmatter and turn it into a platform for good. In order to drown out the hateful messages that were circulating, they instead shared the hashtag with anti-racist messages, insults, or gibberish.

There's no telling exactly when ARMYs will raise another $1 million for Black Lives Matter with this match challenge, but it looks like they're focused on amplifying BTS' contribution and are already well on their way to reaching the milestone.