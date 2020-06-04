BTS is one of the most powerful celebrities in the world. Following the senseless killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, the group is using their platform to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. BTS' tweet backing Black Lives Matter is simple, but sends an impactful message.

BTS has time and time again used their voice to bring awareness to important issues. Besides sending messages through their music, they've worked with UNICEF since 2017 to bring attention to issues affecting youth. Their Love Yourself anti-violence campaign has raised millions of dollars to support children and teens experiencing violence. BTS' continued activism through the years has inspired ARMYs to do the same on social media and in their own communities.

After George Floyd's death, ARMY trended #WeLoveYouBlackArmy to show support for Black fans and the Black Lives Matter movement overall. Since ARMY is located all around the world, fans also shared petitions calling for an end to racial injustice and police brutality in various languages to ensure all fans have access to the proper resources they need. A fan-driven charity group called "One in an ARMY" also launched a website with links to various non-profit organizations so fans can easily donate to the cause.

On June 4, BTS joined the hundreds of celebrities speaking up about the Black Lives Matter movement. They released a statement on Twitter in both Korean and English.

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter," they wrote.

Since the automatic Korean-to-English translations Twitter provides aren't always accurate, fans thought it was notable BTS provided their own English translation so their true message would not be misinterpreted.

"I love that they tweeted in both Korean and English because this is truely [sic] a global issue and it’s so important all sides of the fanbase hear them," one fan wrote.

"Bts tweeting in both Korean and English makes it seem even more sincere?? like they really wanted their message to be heard by both Korean fans and international fans," another tweeted.

BTS is also reportedly donating to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, according to a report by the Korean Herald, showing they're supporting the fight against racial injustice in more ways than one.