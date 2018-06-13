Finding love can be one of the most intense and invigorating experiences in life. Anyone who's fallen in love with more than one person knows that the definition of love can oftentimes vary from relationship to relationship. The true definition of love may also differ depending on who you ask and where they are in any particular love journey when you ask them. For example, the experience of love can be totally different during the honeymoon phase of a relationship versus after five years of dating someone.

When trying to figure out love, it's also important to consider the fact that we all have slightly different ways of giving and receiving love. A major part of being in a successful and loving relationship is being aware of how you and your partner express love and making adjustments to your love languages when necessary.

People often struggle to put into words such a vast and all-consuming emotion like love. It seems like somehow, love can simultaneously feel like an uncontainable force that can also be present in the smallest and most mundane gestures. And while understanding profound emotions can be really helpful, the most important thing when it comes to defining love on a personal level is being able to feel it. Feeling loved by the person you're with is one of the most important aspects of any relationship, in my opinion. Here are some examples of how people have experienced and felt true love in their relationships.

Love is being able to understand someone fully. Giphy Love just completely surpasses that sexual/physical connection. When you look at someone and they just get you, they know your needs and your wants and both of you put each others' happiness above your own. There's a level of respect and trust and affection when you are in love that is staggering. It's just warmth, and a feeling of being completely safe and also completely vulnerable at the same time. — u/vrschikasanaa Being on the same level with another human being. Not being afraid that you'll sound stupid or that they'll judge you for something. Being in love is finding someone that's just an extension of yourself, and being able to be yourself with them. — u/-52-

Love is being there for someone and helping them be the best person they can be. Giphy When you want the other person to be the best version of themselves, no matter what. When you still want to be there for them when they're upset or happy or in any kind of state or emotion because you can't imagine not being there for them. — u/sentimentalpenguin

Love is being excited to have that person in your future. Giphy I knew I was in love when the thought of spending the literal rest of my life with him made me feel warm and fuzzy and not scared. When I imagined every worst outcome, if he broke his back and ended up in a wheelchair, if he got cancer, lost his job, even if he needed me to wipe his a** if he couldn't it wouldn't matter. i'd stick with him through anything and never ever leave him. — u/howlingatthemoobs I knew I was in love with my boyfriend when I pictured my future and knew that he was going to be a part of it. With other men, I coward and cringed at those thoughts, but with him I eagerly accept them. I thought I was afraid of commitment but i wasn't afraid to commit to him. And the fact we both can be our true selves around each other. — u/yukuru

Love is accepting the good and bad parts of someone. Giphy To me it's seeing someone for who they are clearly, the good and the bad, not wanting to change a thing, feeling blessed for the moments you share, wishing to see them smile, and wanting and doing the best for that person even if it is painful. — u/Catseyes77 My definition of love is perhaps somewhat different to what most people might consider...first of all I think you should learn to accept someone for not just what you THINK they are...acccept the good with the bad...if you reall love someone you will love the real them and not just this idea you have of them...forget about looks...forget about your expectations of what this guy/girl is... — u/kaleilubov

Love is a connection that can change your life for the better. Giphy Love is one of those words that has a different meaning for everyone. Being IN love is different than loving someone ( to me at least). When you are in love with someone, it's like this rush of being born again. Your world changes. At first it is extremely overwhelming and a bit scary because you have no idea what these new feelings are and how or what to do with them. I thought I had found love with previous boyfriends until I met my current boyfriend. He has changed my life and I am so grateful. I think being in love means that you are connected with someone on all levels: physically, emotionally, spiritually. It's the feeling that even though you just met them, you feel like you've known them your entire life. — u/Lilmonsterr