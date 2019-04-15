"What's old is new again" is once again relevant in the fashion industry thanks to the launch of The Steve Madden x Urban Outfitters Collection. That's right, those chunky-soled, stretchy strap platform sandals from your childhood are being revamped and brought back for a limited time.

On Friday, Steve Madden announced that they would be bringing back the nostalgic footwear and would sell them exclusively at Urban Outfitters. So for anyone that spent their youth pairing these stretchy platforms with their most coveted Limited Too outfits, this new collection is almost as exciting as the fact that *NSYNC reunited on stage at Coachella this past weekend.

As for what exactly this limited edition collection will entail, you can expect to see two different shoe designs available in three different colorways.

First, there's the original Slinky Platform Sandal from our childhood, which is now available in the classic black, pink, and black and lime colorways. The sandal retails for $70 and is exclusively available in-stores and online at Urban Outfitters. In case you need a refresher on your favorite choice of footwear from the '90s, the Slinky Platform Sandal features a stretchy band strap across the arch, a peep toe, and a sloping rubber platform sole that is 2.25 inches at the heel.

Steve Madden UO Exclusive Slinky Platform Sandal

Steve Madden UO Exclusive Slinky Platform Sandal $70 Urban Outfitters Buy Now

Then, the Steve Madden x Urban Outfitters Collection has also brought us the new Platform Thong Sandal for those people that love a good flip flop with the extra boost of the platform sole. The thong platform is available in black, orange, and silver and black and retails for $60. The thong strap of the shoe is made of a mesh foam and is set on a chunky rubber sole that is 3 inches high at the heel.

Steve Madden UO Exclusive Platform Thong Sandal

Steve Madden UO Exclusive Platform Thong Sandal $60 Urban Outfitters Buy Now

Lucky for you, both designs are available for sale right now so you don't have to wait to start reliving your most fashionable moments from your younger years. However, if you are looking to add either of these Steve Madden designs to your wardrobe this spring, I would advise copping them ASAP as the supply is limited and there's no word yet on if or when the collection will be replenished.

As I'm sure you already know, the Slinky Platforms aren't the only thing from the '90's to make comeback this year. From fashion to beauty, some of our favorite things from the '90s are alive and well (again) in 2019. There's the Lip Smacker x Crayola Collection that is bringing us crayon-inspired lip balms, Peachy Queen's '90's Baby Eyeshadow Palette was recently released to bring the iconic decade to your beauty vanity, and finally, let us not forget that the scrunchies that we've seen everyone donning lately were extremely popular during the decade of your adolescent years.

No matter if you're a millennial that can't wait to rock the Slinky Platforms as an adult, or you're a Gen Z-er who missed out on the trend, the resurfacing of these stylish shoes just prove that the '90's is the decade that just keeps on giving.