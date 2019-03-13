If you'e been paying attention to what's been going on on the runways of the buzziest brands around then you're definitely aware that barrettes, scrunchies, claw clips, and the like are experiencing their sophomore golden age. Get in on the trend without breaking the bank by shopping Target's hair accessories offerings, which just got way, way cooler thanks to a collaboration between California influencer Julie Sariñana, AKA Sincerely Jules, and Scünci. Dropping just in time for Coachella, which will kick off festival season in a mere month, the 50-piece collection boasts an array of accessories in all styles that will help you ace your concert look. The best part? Everything is under $10. See what I mean by affordable?

While my favorite pieces in the collection are undoubtedly those dripping in rainbow crystals, there are plenty of other trinkets is technicolor isn't your aesthetic. Prefer '90s grunge? The floral-print leather scrunchy has your name on it. Is prep school cool more your style? Go for one of the bow headbands. Below, I picked out 10 of the best offerings from the line that span across all tastes but you should really check out the offerings in full. See you front and center!

The Claw

Sincerely Jules by Scünci Metal Open Weave Jaw Clip $8 Target Buy Now

The classic '90s clip gets a gilded upgrade and cool criss-cross design. It feels decidedly more elegant than its chunky plastic predecessor and is totally appropriate to wear front row, at weddings, and beyond.

Velvet Underground

Sincerely Jules by Scunci Galaxy Glitter Scrunchie $7 Target Buy Now

Scrunchies are about 100 times more comfortable than run-of-the mill hair elastics and they pack a more visible punch. These facts make them perfect for festivals, so go ahead and buy a few.

I'm Charmed

Sincerely Jules by Scunci Metal Hair Jewelry Rings - 3pk $3.40 Target Buy Now

String these cool hair rings into your braids for styles that are especially charming. You won't even need to worry about jewelry if you're rocking enough of them.

Let's Hang

Sincerely Jules by Scunci Bobby Pin with Rainbow Hanging Stones $8 Target Buy Now

Just imagine how these cascading gems would shake and shimmer along with your dance moves—they're the ultimate festival hair accessory! Attached to a standard bobby pin, they're a breeze to put in.

The Waldorf

Sincerely Jules by Scünci Wide velvet Headband $10 Target Buy Now

Blair would most definitely approve of this padded velvet headband and Prada would, too. The designer sent similar styles down their latest runways, proving that Gossip Girl chic is in.

Opposites Attract

Sincerely Jules by Scünci Blue Tort Skinny Jaw Clip $6.80 Target Buy Now

This black and white tortoise shell clip is a super easy way to get your hair out of your face and into a cool twist. It's another piece that can be dressed up or down with ease—I suggest keeping one in your purse.

Pin It

Sincerely Jules by Scünci Wavy Open Bobby Pins $8 Target Buy Now

A cooler version of the classic bobby pin in three different metals. Need!

Shine Factor

Sincerely Jules by Scunci Pastel Pink Satin Headwrap Turban $10 Target Buy Now

This screams playful festival style and would look ace with denim and breezy white top. It's part galaxy, part boho—into it!

Crystal Clear

Sincerely Jules by Scünci Crystal Salon Clip $9 Target Buy Now

Pavé everything is having a moment, from shoes to bags to, yes, hair accessories. This clip is $9 and captures the trend perfectly.

Bright Idea

Sincerely Jules by Scunci Bobby Pins with Rainbow Stones $8 Target Buy Now

Dot your hair with spots of shimmery color by sticking these bobby pins in haphazardly. Nothing's cooler than a perfectly messy look.