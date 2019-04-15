There are two things I consider to be the biggest mistakes of my life. They both involve Coachella, and one of them happened last night. Not only did I miss Beyoncé headlining Coachella last year, but now I've also missed a goddamn *NSYNC REUNION brought to us by Ariana Grande! I seriously need to reconsider how I spend my money, people, 'cause this video of Ariana Grande performing with *NSYNC at Coachella just made me regret literally every single decision I've ever made.

Ariana Grande is one of this year's Coachella headliners. During her set on Sunday, April 14, the already iconic singer did another iconic thing by bringing JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick on stage to perform with her. Justin Timberlake wasn't there, but honestly... I'm fine with.

The crowd went wild as Grande brought the NYSNC boys on stage, and then went even more wild when the five of them started singing "Tearin' Up My Heart" performed with the original music video choreo!! I didn't think I could love Ari more, and then she had to go and make me love her more by pulling this sh*t. *NSYNC is the greatest boy band of all time. Periodt!!

FEAST YOUR EYES ON THIS NYSNC REUNION.

They also performed "It Makes Me Ill," which Grande sampled in "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" from Thank U, Next. And it was sex. U. Al.

Fans on Twitter are deceased.

Honestly, *NSYNC, just reunite without Justin. You don't need him. Don't let one person hold you back from following your (our) reunion dreamz!! Don't let the haters stop you from doin' your thang!! Basically, what I'm asking you here is to break up with Justin Timberlake. I'm bored.

Grande didn't only bring *NSYNC out during her set, either. Nicki Minaj and Diddy also made appearances, making her Coachella set one for the ages.

Her set started off with eternal banger "God Is A Woman," according to People, and then she went into "Bad Idea" from Thank U, Next. “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” followed directly after, and that's when the boys came on.

“I’ve been waiting all my motherf*cking life to say this: ‘*NSYNC,'" Grande said. Then came their performance of "Tearin' Up My Heart."

At the end of the song, Chasez took a second to thank the Coachella crowd. “Coachella, this has been a dream of ours, thank you Ariana!” he said.

We apparently all should have seen this performance coming, seeing as Grande dropped some pretty clear hints on her Instagram leading up to the show.

Like this video of her as a little kiddo caught on camera during an *NSYNC concert.

And this video of her bopping along to "Tearin' Up My Heart."

And of course, there are the "It Makes Me Ill" lyrics Grande sampled in "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."

In the song, Grande sings,

You can say I'm hatin' if you want to / But I only hate on her 'cause I want you / Say I'm trippin' if you feel like / But you without me ain't right (Ain't right) / You can call me crazy 'cause I want you / And I never even never f*ckin' met you / Say I'm trippin' and it ain't right / But you without me ain't nice (Ain't nice, yeah)

Grande clearly is of the (100 percent correct) opinion that *NSYNC is superior to the Backstreet Boys. We stan.