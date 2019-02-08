Ariana Grande's "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" Lyrics Will Make You Dump Bae

It’s a big day for Ariana Grande! Not only has the 25-year-old star released a new album, but she’s also released a new single and a new music video. So, there’s a whole lot to celebrate for Grande and her fans. The album, Thank U, Next, is her fifth studio album to date and the new single “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” is the third single off the album. Fans have been waiting with bated breath to hear the new single and now that they have, they’re totally in love with every aspect of it, especially the lyrics! Ariana Grande's "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" lyrics are to die for!

Overall, the song is about wanting something (or in this case, someone) you can't have. In the lyrics, Grande sings at length about how she knows it's not right to want to meddle with someone who's in a relationship — but guess what? Ari DGAF. The first verse really sets the scene. Here’s a look at the lyrics:

You got me some type of way (Hmm), Ain't used to feelin' this way (Mmm-mmm), I do not know what to say (Yeah, yeah), But I know I shouldn't think about it, Took one f*ckin' look at your face (Hmm), Now I wanna know how you taste (Mmm-mmm), Usually don't give it away (Yeah, yeah), But you know I'm out here thinkin' 'bout it

In the chorus of the song, Grande talks about how the couple should split, because she clearly wants what she wants, and won't stop until she gets it. This is what she says in the chorus:

Break up with your girlfriend, Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored, You could hit it in the mornin' (Mornin'), Yeah, yeah, like it's yours, I know it ain't right, But I don't care (Care), Break up with your girlfriend, Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

And that, of course, flows effortlessly into the second verse which talks about how she seemingly always goes for the people who are unavailable, but your girl simply can't help it. Here’s a look at those lyrics:

This shit always happen to me (Yeah), Why can't we just play for keeps? (Mmm-mmm), Practically on my knees (Yeah, yeah), But I know I shouldn't think about it, You know what you're doin' to me, You're singin' my songs in the streets, yeah, yeah, Actin' all innocent, please, When I know you're out here thinkin' 'bout it

Yowza, tell us how you really feel, Ari!

In case you haven't seen the music video for "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," you should do yourself a solid favor and go ahead and give it a watch. There's a ~twist ending~ that you probably won't see coming:

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

Interesting stuff! I feel like the song perfectly encapsulates what makes Grande so unique as an artist. You almost never know what to expect from her! Overall, though, Grande has clearly put a lot of love and work into this song and the result is pretty amazing!