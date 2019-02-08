Ariana Grande's "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" Video Has A Familiar Face

A new era of Ariana Grande’s artistry is upon us and it’s shaping up to be pretty great already! Grande released her new album Thank U, Next on Friday, Feb 8. And much to fans’ surprise, she also decided to release a new single and a new music video the same day. The video for the single "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" might not include as many stars as "Thank U, Next," but Ariana Grande's "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" music video has another familiar face in it.

Grande has been teasing bits of "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" over the past few days. For example, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, Grande revealed for the first time that the song would be her next single on Twitter.

When a fan asked her about an upcoming single, Grande responded with, “buwygf,ib.” While those letters may seem like a jumbled mess to the average person, Grande fans knew immediately what song she was referring to because she released the album’s tracklist on Instagram back in January 2019. It's a mouthful to say, but given Grande's reputation for creating catchy songs about love and breakups, Arianators had a feeling that this would be their next fave from her.

Grande teased the music video on Feb. 5 with a short clip, but given its focus on just her, people began anticipating a more solo effort than the star-studded movie tribute that was "Thank U, Next." Check out the sneak peek below:

However, when "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," finally dropped alongside the entire Thank U, Next album on Feb. 8, one of your TV faves appeared as the guy at whom Grande is directing the song title. Riverdale star Charles Melton starred as the object of her affection, as first teased in a screenshot on Grande's Instagram earlier that morning. Who knew Ari would prefer Reggie over Archie?

The video features Grande setting her eyes on Melton's character in the club, but he happens to be with his girlfriend, who's rocking Grande's trademark high ponytail. While the video's narrative hints at Grande already knowing the guy in this scenario, the lyrics suggest that she's describing one of those nights when you spy a cutie and can't get him out of your mind. Toward the end of the song, she sings:

You could say I'm hatin' if you want to / But I only hate on her 'cause I want you / Say I'm trippin' if you feel like / But you without me ain't right (Ain't right) / You could call me crazy 'cause I want you / And I never even ever f*ckin' met you / Say I'm trippin' and it ain't right / But you without me ain't nice (Ain't nice, yeah)

The video ends on a teasing note when Grande leans in toward the lips of the titular girlfriend, but when it comes to the song's real-life inspiration, this one might be more fiction than fact. When grilled about who the song was linked to back in January, Grande joked on Twitter that there was no one in her life to fuel those flames.

As for Melton's appearance, we'll take it as confirmation that Grande is just as invested in the Gargoyle King mystery as the rest of us. Fans who might not be familiar with The CW's Riverdale are already showing their appreciation for Melton on Twitter. Well, duh.

Not much can beat Kris Jenner channeling her best Amy Poehler in the "Thank U, Next" video, but Melton definitely deserves a shoutout for bringing Grande's vision to life. But, dude, don't actually break up with your girlfriend, aka, Riverdale costar Camila Mendes. OK? Riverdale fans go through enough already.