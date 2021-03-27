Spring is now in session, and things are moving quickly. Considering it is Aries season, and Aries is governed by go-getter Mars — the planet of assertion, initiation, and energy — this very much goes hand in hand. The spiritual meaning of the March 2021 full moon, however, is speaking to the delicate balance between yin and yang; the sacred equilibrium of the divine feminine and sacred masculine.

On March 28 at 2:48 p.m. EST, this full moon — also known as the super Worm Moon — will reach its peak fullness in the relationship-driven sign of Libra. This cardinal air sign is symbolic of balance, justice, and harmony, stabilizing the sun's annual transit through Aries. The reason it's referred to as the "Worm Moon" is because Native Americans tribes created names for the full moons in order to recognize the rhythm of the seasons. According to Almanac.com, the name "Worm Moon" was derived from the essence of spring, given that it is the time of year when the ground softens, and the earthworm reappears just in time for the robins and birds to feed.

Happening at exactly 8 degrees Libra, the seeds you planted during the new moon in the same sign back in October 2020 are now in bloom. For more reference, check which astrological house belongs to 8 degrees Libra in your birth chart. The paradox of this lunation, however, is that the moon's ruler, Venus — planet of love, romance, pleasure, and value — will be transiting through audacious Aries, where it is said to be in detriment. This changes things... a lot.

The Spiritual Meaning Of The Super Worm Moon: March 28 at 2:48 p.m. ET

Aries fights for its individuality with passion, while Libra meets another halfway, taking the more diplomatic route. More importantly, Venus will be sitting at exactly 8 degrees, forming a pivotal and significantly healing conjunction with the sun and the wounded healer, Chiron, in Aries. With the moon sitting across the way at 8 degrees Libra, hidden themes revolving around balance, relationships, finances, and perhaps even one's love language will be revealed.

Something else ironic about this is, Libra is symbolic of the sacred balance that exists between the divine feminine and sacred masculine, and this lunar phase is no exception. Aries is symbolic of one’s sense of self, individual identity, and levels of assertion; Libra has everything to do with the relationships, compromise, and justice. When you sum it all up — the moon being emotional, the sun representing your ego in the physical dimension, and Chiron acknowledging past wounds — you can see that there's a lot more to this lunation than meets the eye.

This full moon is shedding light on deep-rooted emotions and residual energies that could be potentially triggering, especially when it comes to things that make you feel vulnerable. However, this is where your power lies, and these Aries placements are here to help you find the will and courage to overcome whatever's been holding you back. Though Aries wants to take action toward its passions, while Libra connects and relates to others, Mars conjunct the North Node in Gemini is encouraging you to discern the difference between the facts versus the emotional trigger.

Make no mistake, there's a lot of work to be done in the weeks leading up to and after this lunation. Something that's been buried deep in your unconscious mind — with regard to relationships, passion, and self-love — is coming up for review, and chances are you've already begun doing the work. It's also important to remember that both Venus and Mercury are transiting through signs where they feel challenged, but there's no need to be discouraged. In the meantime, reflect and consider the following: What kind of foundation have your relationships been built upon? How can you show up for others and yourself, simultaneously?