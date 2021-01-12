Welcome to the new age. The year 2021 is now in session, and the sun is making its annual debut in Saturn-ruled Capricorn. Though this is the season to persevere toward your goals, the spiritual meaning of the January 2021 new moon is all about tapping into your professional autonomy. This, of course, couldn't be more aligned with the ingenious energies stemming from Jupiter-Saturn in Aquarius, so don't take a second for granted.

Happening on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at exactly 23 degrees Capricorn, this lunation will bring forth new beginnings that revolve around career, professional structure, and your soul's contribution in the world. But with Capricorn's planetary ruler, Saturn, officially transiting through rebellious and freedom loving Aquarius, this cardinal earth season will encourage you to take things to the next level. Whether it be venturing into an entrepreneurial solo journey, or restructuring the HTML coding on your website, these celestial energies are challenging you to think outside the box.

The Great Conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn that occurred during the 2020 winter solstice marked the beginning of a new era of reality, so something else that's important to consider is, we will be transitioning into the age of the element air, both individually and as a collective, during this time. This is an opportunity to shift your focus from tangible to intellectual, and the physical to virtual.

Despite its mystery and dark essence, the fertility of the new moon phase is a reflection of the foundation of your accomplishments. The beginning of the lunar cycle (aka the new moon phase) is symbolic of rebirth, renewal, and new beginnings. Are you ready to cultivate its magic and integrate it into your personal and professional life?

Each month, this serendipitous moon phase bestows you with the hope and blessings of a better tomorrow. This takes place the moment the moon, the sun, and earth align via the same longitude line, which is why the moon becomes invisible, as seen from planet Earth. When you look at things from an astrological standpoint, however, this takes place when the moon joins forces with the sun, in the exact same degree of a particular zodiac sign, which in this case is Capricorn.

Given that the sun moves a degree per day, and the moon changes degrees every two hours, it takes two to tango during this lunar phase, as it is, essentially, a team effort. In addition to increasing its general potency, the moon is a symbol of your unconscious mind; it governs your intuitive mind, inner world, emotional foundation, sense of comfort, and divine feminine presence. The sun is your ego, physical identity, divine light, soul purpose, and sacred masculine energy.

The Spiritual Meaning Of The January 2021 New Moon In Capricorn: Jan. 13 at 12 a.m. EST

Pragmatic and dedicated, the essence of Saturn-ruled Capricorn is here to teach you how to persevere towards your long-term goals with confidence, clarity, and structure. With Saturn sitting alongside Jupiter in rebellious Aquarius, there's more than enough room to think outside the box, especially when it comes to professional matters and the structure of your career.

Sitting in a conjunction with hypnotic Pluto, this lunation will bring tremendous change and with the right mindset, anything is possible. More importantly, this is the first new moon of the year, which means its fertility will come to life both during this particular lunar cycle and all throughout 2021. Something else that's interesting about this: The Saturn-Jupiter conjunction in Aquarius is a full circle moment to the Saturn-Pluto conjunction that took place at the beginning of 2020, with the exception that now is the time to build upon those previously set foundations.