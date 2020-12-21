Winter has arrived, and it doesn't whether you believe in the symbolism behind the four seasons, or simply prefer going with the flow. Change is the only thing that's constant, and your winter solstice 2020 horoscope is foreshadowing an era of progression and revolution. Though we all know that Rome wasn't built in a day, it doesn't hurt to hope for the best. In the meantime, and in honor of the first day of winter, let's take a closer look at this year's winter solstice.

Given that the winter solstice marks the day with the least amount of daylight and longest period of darkness in the Northern Hemisphere, do you believe you're prepared to journey through this incredibly grim and bitterly cold season? Sounds dramatic, but in all honesty, there's a whole lot more to the winter solstice than you think. A heavenly portal leading you toward a brand new cycle, the ancients used to prepare for this time of year for months at a time. This was the only way they'd prepare for the harsh weather ahead.

This year's winter solstice occurs on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:02 a.m. EST. What's even more serendipitous about this day is, Jupiter and Saturn will meet in the rebellious sign of Aquarius for The Great Conjunction for the first time in over 600 years. More than often referred to as the "Age of Aquarius," this celestial occurrence marks the beginning of social and political change. It foreshadows the emerging of a newborn civilization and the rise of visionaries, mystics, and prophets.

So in addition to opening your heart and mind to the lessons brought to you by Capricorn season, this is an opportunity for you to step into the future with hope, spirit, and humanitarian ideals. Here's what this very important day has in store for you zodiac sign:

Shutterstock

Aries: You're Dreaming About What The Universe Has In Store

As the sun makes its annual debut in your prestigious 10th house of authority, career, and reputation in the world, Saturn and Jupiter will meet for the first time in your futuristic 11th house of hopes, wishes, and dreams. Anything is possible when you're in the right headspace, Aries.

Taurus: You're Ready To Cultivate Your Genius Mentality

While the sun ignites your expansive ninth house of higher education, experiences, faith, wisdom, and personal philosophy, Saturn and Jupiter will join forces in your public 10th house of career, soul contribution, and sense of authority in the world. Where are you off to next, Taurus?

Gemini: You're Finally Going To Expand Your Unique Horizons

Now that the sun has officially entered your cathartic eighth house of transformation, intimacy, and mergers, Saturn and Jupiter will reunite via your far-out ninth house of media, publishing, entrepreneurship, and personal philosophies. Are you ready to tell the world your version of the truth?

Cancer: You're Taking Your Relationships To A Whole New Level

Now that the sun is highlighting your seventh house of relationships, other people, and significant others, Saturn will join forces with Jupiter in your erotic eighth house of soul bonds, intimate collaborations, and mergers. It's time to let go of your fear around deep attachments, and liberate yourself from debt in the process.

Leo: You're Building New Relationships And Feeling Inspired

Your planetary ruler is officially igniting your sixth house of responsibility, routine, and daily due diligence, amidst Saturn and Jupiter reuniting via your committed seventh house of significant others and one-on-one relationships. Are you ready to break free from the commitments that no longer inspire you?

Virgo: You're Ready To Revolutionize Your Daily Routine

The sun is officially lighting up your creative fifth house of love, romance, passion, and self-expression, amidst Jupiter and Saturn coming together to thrive in your sixth house of due diligence, health habits, and routine. How can you step out of the monotonous day-to-day mentality? It's time to level up and think outside the box.

Libra: You're Looking Into Different Methods Of Expression

It's time to go inward. The sun is finally igniting your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundations, while Jupiter and Saturn join forces in your romantic fifth house of love, passion, and self-expression. Whether it be romantically or creatively, this is your chance to break free from outdated traditions and conventional beliefs.

Scorpio: You're Ready To Revolutionize Your Foundation

As the sun makes its annual debut in your chatty third house of communication, thought process, and immediate circles, Jupiter will join forces with Saturn in your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundations. It's time to liberate yourself from childhood memories that stifled your sense of stability once upon a time. You owe it to yourself.

Sagittarius: You're Experimenting With Your Thoughts

Now that the sun's wrapped up in your sign and entered your second house of values, comfort, and stability, your planetary ruler, Jupiter, will link up with Saturn in your intellectually driven third house of communication and perspective. You're finally rethinking your approach and opening your mind to new ideas and opportunities.

Capricorn: You're Celebrating Your Solar Return In A Big Way

Happy birthday, Capricorn. The sun is officially in your sign, and Jupiter is making a rare conjunction to your planetary ruler, Saturn, via your security-seeking second house of values, comfort, finances, and unique possessions. Are you ready to capitalize on your talents and bask in the fruits of your labor?

Aquarius: You're Stepping Into A Brand New Era

Rest and recharge, now that the sun is transiting through your secretive 12th house of closure, karma, sleep, and solitude, but don't get too comfortable. Jupiter and Saturn are now joining forces in your sign, and though there are a series of blessings headed your way, there will be some trials, too.

Pisces: You're Ready To Cultivate A Relationship With Spirit

As the sun makes its grand entrance in Capricorn and your 11th house of friendships, community, and sense of belonging in the world, your traditional ruler, Jupiter, will link up with Saturn in your mystical 12th house of rulership. This will be an especially significant time for you, as you are now ready to let go of the past and liberate yourself from residual energies stifling your growth.