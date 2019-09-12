Can't you feel the spiritual energy begin to rise now that autumn is fast approaching? This is the season that starts a slow, patient process of death after a vibrant and burgeoning summer. However, this death is not the end. It's about shedding skin, letting go, and cleansing yourself from deep within so you can prepare for a swift rebirth. The veil is thinning and the spiritual meaning of the 2019 Harvest Moon will help you dig into your heart and discover what truly lies there.

Taking place on Sept. 14 at 12:32 a.m. ET (Friday the 13th, for most of the United States), the Harvest Moon always happens nearest to the autumn equinox. According to TimeAndDate.com, this full moon marked the moment your ancient ancestors collected their crops and began storing them away for the impending winter. Spiritually speaking, the Harvest Moon is all about taking stock of your emotional and physical well-being, helping you come to terms with the results of the decisions you've made so far. After that, it's about understanding what you could have done differently, forgive yourself for your mistakes, and decide that you'll learn from them.

However, spiritual symbolism aside, this is still a full moon, which means it's a time marked by overwhelming emotions, volatility, and unexpected twists and turns. It's a moment of culmination and revelation, meaning that a situation may be coming to a head and a light will shine itself on the truth. Although the aftermath of a full moon can feel difficult to accept, it's always meant to point you in the right direction. If something is taken away from you, remember that, truthfully, you might not really want it in the first place. When you realize what else the universe has in store, you might be glad it never worked out.

Here's the astrological forecast for the 2019 Harvest Moon:

The Harvest Moon 2019 Takes Place In Psychic And Dreamy Pisces

You know emotions will be high when the full moon takes place in Pisces. This mutable water sign is super open to spiritual vibrations and empathetic to the feelings of others. This is the type of full moon where you might find yourself crying for no discernible reason. Even if everything is "normal" or "fine," it won't take a lot to dredge up some repressed feelings during a Pisces full moon.

However, you might not know which feelings are truly grounded in reality if your imagination is conjuring them up instead. Forming a conjunction with illusive Neptune, you'll probably feel hyper-sensitive to your emotions, as though your heart has no boundaries. While this is a beautiful aspect for creativity, romance, and kindness, it's not so great for staying rational. Believe me, you could use some rational thinking, because this full moon also forms an opposition to Mercury, Mars, and Venus, meaning you could feel like you're running in circles, unsure of where you're going. Don't try so hard to find the right direction. Instead, embrace the confusion of where you are right now and accept things could go anywhere.

Even though it might not feel like it, so much growth is taking place within. Trust that the universe is laying down the groundwork for a major transformation. Remember that in order to find your way, you may have to initially accept you're feeling a little bit lost. Luckily, this full moon forms a sextile to dark and powerful Pluto, giving you the strength to let the fire of your failures skyrocket you forward. Trust that Pluto won't leave you behind. Behind the scenes, you are experiencing so much growth.