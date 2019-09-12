Full moons have more than enough magic to go around. After all, this is when the moon is at its brightest and most powerful phase. Since the moon rules over your emotional body, the full moon tends to amp up the sensitivity and overwhelm you with feeling. But what happens when the full moon occurs on Friday the 13th? There's no better question to be asking right now, my fellow witches, because Friday the 13th will affect your zodiac sign during the 2019 full moon in Pisces.

Taking place at exactly 12:32 a.m. ET on Sept. 14, most of the United States will get to experience the moment of the full moon, aka the 2019 Harvest Moon, on this spooky and legendary date. Landing in dreamy, spiritual, and psychic Pisces, there's no doubt the walls separating this realm from the next will begin to dissipate. Pisces doesn't define things based on logic. Instead, Pisces feels things on an intuitive level, meaning this full moon is a beautiful time to let go of everything you thought you knew and embrace the idea that things are far stranger than they may seem.

Here's what each zodiac sign can expect during this powerful time:

Aries

There may be spooky revelations arising, if you can find the time to listen to your inner voice. Your psychic senses are tingling, so if your gut is telling you something, take it seriously.

Taurus

You're understanding which pack of wolves to run with. However, don't be afraid of running on your own if there's no one worthy to run alongside. It's better to be alone than to feel lonely with others.

Gemini

The whole world is beholding your power, so don't you dare suppress it. Even if people have told you your power is evil or something to be ashamed of, be brave enough to ignore them.

Cancer

It's time to let go of your inhibitions and fly away. Let go of your fear and trust there are no coincidences. If a spontaneous adventure lands at your feet, it's there for you to take it.

Leo

You're facing your darkness, but you're rising from the ashes like a phoenix. If it feels as though your entire world is currently being destroyed, try not to take it to heart — because something better is coming.

Virgo

You're leaving your mark on someone and they're leaving their mark on you. It's time to either commit or cut your losses. Make your decision based on what you know you deserve.

Libra

You have the power to concoct your own universe, as long as you bring the right ingredients and follow the recipe. Nurture your well-being with a little TLC and you'll be so thankful you did.

Scorpio

It's time to cast a love spell on someone. You deserve a little romance, so don't think about anything but how good it feels to be passionate about something. Let it consume and inspire you.

Sagittarius

Light a fire, cozy up with a warm blanket, and make sure you feel comfortable. A moment of calm to quell the restlessness can make all the difference. You deserve to feel safe and sound.

Capricorn

It's time to enchant others with your words, which are vibrating with power and meaning. Engage in deep conversations with others and you'll be so surprised by all the beauty it brings into your life.

Aquarius

Abundance surrounds you, as long as you believe in it. Remember that you can have it all. So, rejuvenate your relationship... with riches.

Pisces

You're honing in on your power and there's nothing anyone can do to stop it. Let go of attachments to the past and look forward. Don't you dare miss the powerful opportunity the universe is bringing you.