Ah, summer loving. Far from the soundtrack to the musical Grease, the soundtrack to your summer fling will make you want to cut your jeans into cutoffs, let your hair down, and have fun in the sun with some total hotties. There are many factors that go into finding the perfect summer song for your perfect summer fling. You want a solid beat, you want inspiring lyrics you can sing in the shower, and of course, you want it to fit with your astrological sign. It is 2019 after all, and astrology-themed everything is basically a law.

After months of braving snow storms to go on dates and wearing three sweaters even when you're going "out" to the "club," dating in the summer means tan lines and drinks with tiny umbrellas in them. Whether you love to play amazing tunes as you get ready for a big date or you're in the market for a summer love song — creating a solid summer playlist can be the first step to celebrate the sunny season and all its flirty fun.

So, grab your headphones and turn up the volume. Here is the soundtrack to your summer fling, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21–April 19): "When I Get Home" By Solange Knowles SolangeKnowlesVEVO on YouTube For the soundtrack for an Aries' summer fling, there is no other than the queen Solange and the genius that is "When I Get Home." This album can stand completely alone and doesn't need much of an introduction (much like an Aries), but will still inspire the ram to embrace their softness under the sun.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): "Remind Me Tomorrow" By Sharon Van Etten SharonVanEttenVEVO on YouTube Steadfast Taurus knows what they feel and sees completely through their feeling. Although a "fling" doesn't come easy to them, the tender and inspiring songs of Sharon Van Etten will help even the most immutable bull get their summer heart beating.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): "Thank U, Next" By Ariana Grande Ariana Grande` on YouTube Gemini is the sign of communication. They say what they mean every step of the way, even when it comes to summer flings. Known for their humor and lightheartedness, Ariana Grande's album "Thank U, Next" is the perfect summer soundtrack full of feelings, sass, and some brutal honesty.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): "Boygenius" By Boygenius YouTube Tender Cancer is slow and steady. For the soundtrack to their summer fling, supergroup Boygenuis (made up of iconic solo artists, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus) and their self-titled EP will be the perfect mixture of emotions, serenades, and soft songs for the warmer months.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): "Cuz I Love You" By Lizzo Lizzo Music on YouTube Leo is the leader of the pack. For their summer fling the heat is up and the beat is bouncing. For this lion, there are no other tunes to be played this summer other than Lizzo's first full-length album, "Cuz I Love You" (and frankly, every other song she has ever made).

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): "Runaway June" By Runaway June Runaway June on YouTube Virgo is critical and analytical. This skill can get them far in school and work, but can also make summer flings feel more serious than they want them to be. With amazing lyrics and an upbeat tempo, the self-titled album by country babes Runaway June will have Virgo dancing and feeling themselves all summer long.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): "Aztec Two-Step" By Aztec Two-Step djclay33 on YouTube Libras live to be in love. For their summer soundtrack, they will totally vibe with old school love songs with dreamy lyrics and sweet sentiments. Bringing it back to 1972, the soundtrack to Libra's summer fling is the self-titled album by folk duo Aztec Two-Step. Full disclosure: A summer fling's mom showed me this song once, and I still listen to it a lot.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): "Rock A Little" By Stevie Nicks sam st on YouTube Scorpio is intense. They desire deep love and they want to show their partners that their feelings are real — even their flings. For their summer soundtrack, "Rock A Little," one of Stevie Nick's solo albums, will be calming and inspiring but still validating to their feelings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): "Tina Snow" By Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion on YouTube Fiery Sagittarius isn't shy about sharing their feelings. When it comes to a summer fling, they'll want to keep it hot and physical. Adventurous and down to explore, their summer soundtrack is Megan Thee Stallion's "Tina Snow." Its amazing beats and creative lyrics will keep the party pumping and the vibes flirty all summer long.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): "Whack World" By Tierra Whack TierraWhackVEVO on YouTube Let's be real: The term "fling" isn't in a Capricorn's dictionary. As a dear Cap myself, I can say with confidence that I struggle to let loose and be in the moment. Tierra Whack's "Whack World" is genius, but also whimsical, colorful, and wild. With short bursts of songs and vivid language, it will inspire serious Cappy to have fun this summer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): "Pure Heroine" By Lorde breannemackenzie on YouTube Aquarius is unconventional and philosophical. When it comes to romance, they love to speak in metaphors. For the soundtrack to their summer fling, Lorde's first album "Pure Heroine" will totally hit the deep and quirky spot that Aquarius knows and loves. With love songs and amazing hooks, this album will play on until the leaves change color.