I'm a firm believer that music makes the moment, and the right songs can set the tone for season. Summer 2019 has already proven to be a year of fresh, fierce talent and long-anticipated comebacks. From goofy concept pieces to club-ready bangers to modern slow jams, summer 2019 has something for you. Still, your best album of summer 2019 will depend on what kind of moment you're having — and a lot of that can depend on where you're at in your love life.

Your best summer album might be the one that brings a thrill of anticipation for all the cute summer dates you get to plan with bae this year. It could be the album that gasses you up to ask your internship crush out. It might be the one that makes you wonder, "Can this summer fling turn into something more?" Or it might be the one that reminds you that you deserve the peace that comes from a f*ckboy-free summer. Luckily for us this year, whatever ends up in your summer 2019 rotation is gonna slap. Here are six new albums you should jam to this summer, based on your relationship status.

Head over heels in love: 'Dedicated' by Carly Rae Jepsen CarlyRaeJepsenVEVO on YouTube Whether you're officially with the object of your affection or things are starting to really heat up, Carly Slay Jepsen has danceable, delicious pop just for you. Every song off of Dedicated sounds like the tingle-in-your-fingertips rush of being in love. Truly, there's not a bad song in the bunch — and somehow, it's suitable for pre-games, study sessions, makeout sessions, and driving down the highway with the wind in your hair. Stand-out tracks: The sultry "No Drug Like Me," the '80s teen movie vibe "Want You in My Room, and the breezy "I'll Be Your Girl."

Feeling stifled by your relationship: 'LOVE + FEAR' by MARINA MARINA on YouTube The artist formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds (now, simply MARINA) blessed us with a two-part album this year called LOVE + FEAR. It's less light-hearted than her past two records, but you get to walk with MARINA through her most introspective thoughts and hear them in her golden, mystical voice. Her main message? Get back to the basics. Seek unselfish love. Connect to the earth and people who make you feel warm. If you're feeling stifled by your relationship, bump MARINA as you take a solo vacation this summer to clear your head. Stand-out tracks: The mindfulness anthem "Enjoy Your Life," "End of the Earth," and the solid reminder that love has to be "Soft to Be Strong."

Hookups galore: 'Fever' by Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion on YouTube Fever is the perfect name for 24-year-old Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion's debut album: Her bars, as well as the looks she serves, are blistering. If you're patiently waiting for the seasonal "u up?" texts to start (or want to fill a female-rapper-shaped hole in your heart), Fever is for you. Megan makes music for uploading IG thirst traps with your girls, laughing at the subsequent DM from your ex, and the 2 a.m. Uber ride to your FWB's house. But more importantly, Fever is an unapologetic embrace of women's sexuality and boundless self-confidence. Stand-out tracks: "Pimpin'," "Money Good," and the absolutely infectious "Simon Says" ft. Juicy J.

Yearning for something more: 'Sanctuary' by Aly & AJ Aly & AJ on YouTube While it's technically an EP, Sanctuary is such a strong offering that it feels like so much more. You hit play and the first thing you hear is "I do bad things for the sake of good times," and you know you're in for a thrilling ride. If you're thrilled, frustrated, or a bit of both with your summer situationship, let Sanctuary be your sanctuary. Aly & AJ give us five dreamy songs about the power of friendship, intimacy, and dancing your problems of way. Stand-out tracks: The dreamy and futuristic "Church," the wistful "Don't Go Changing," and the cinematic "Not Ready to Wake Up."

Summer fling: 'Free Spirit' by Khalid KhalidVEVO on YouTube Unless The Weeknd pops up with that TBA album, mark me: Free Spirit will be the album that launched a thousand hookups in 2019. It's like Khalid wrote it with slow, sticky makeout sessions, late-night texts, and giddy secret hand-holding in mind. The album is also super pleasant to listen to, so feel free to have it playing in the background when your summer fling comes over to "hang." Stand-out tracks (besides "Better," obviously): "Don't Pretend," the ultra-romantic and surprisingly perfect John Mayer collab "Outta My Head," and the tender "Heaven."

Post-breakup: 'IGOR' by Tyler, The Creator Tyler, The Creator on YouTube Rap's favorite pastel weirdo Tyler, The Creator is back to sprinkle a little '70s-inspired kitsch on our summer. IGOR sounds like clinking glasses of rosé on rooftop with all your homegirls and kissing relationships that are bad for you goodbye. It also sounds like permission to do whatever the you want this summer, which is why it's the perfect post-breakup album for summer 2019. Stand-out tracks: The bitter ode to on-again, off-again relationships "RUNNING OUT OF TIME," "GONE GONE / THANK YOU" aka the perfect song to burn your ex's pictures to, and a musing on the million-dollar breakup question "ARE WE STILL FRIENDS?"