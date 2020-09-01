If you're a lover of astrology or an occult aficionado, there are probably very few things more fascinating to you than a full moon. Often accompanied by revelation, change, and reward, these energetically charged lunations represent the completion of a cycle. Whatever happens under a full moon can be as powerful as a climactic moment in a story or as subtle as a simple emotional shift. Whether the wave crashes over you or gently laps against you, it represents the end of something else and the start of something new. Taking place on Sept. 2 at 1:22 a.m. ET, the September 2020 full moon will be the best for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — and for them, it will be such an empowering moment.

Why are water signs being blessed by this particular full moon? Well, it just so happens that this full moon takes place in mutable water sign Pisces, the 12th sign in the zodiac wheel. This also means Pisces is the last sign in the zodiac wheel, which indicates that Pisces has already traveled through and experienced each of the previous zodiac signs and absorbed the knowledge that each zodiac sign has to offer. This speaks to the innate wisdom that is associated with Pisces and the heightened spiritual connections that can be reached with this zodiac sign.

When there is a full moon in Pisces, it calls on you to let go of your ego, embrace your intuition, tap into your imagination, and open your heart to empathy and kindness. After all, Pisces has been around the block. In fact, it has lived a thousand lifetimes. And through it all, it has found that kindness and a lightness of the spirit is the most important thing of all.

Here's what the following zodiac signs can expect during the September 2020 full moon (aka Corn Moon):

Shutterstock

Cancer: You're Taking A Step Back And Seeing The Big Picture

Lately, you've been obsessing over so many details, Cancer. You've been letting your mind fixate on one fact or one flaw until it's taken over your entire mental space. However, the world is made up of so much more than this one detail you're so hung up on. There is so much you're not seeing when all you're focusing on is this one thing. This full moon is a reminder to take a step back and look at the view. Look at all the opportunities that surround you and all the beauty that encompasses you. There's so much more to life.

Scorpio: You're Creating The Inspiration In Your Own Life

You can't wait for a genius idea to strike you, Scorpio. You can't wait around hoping for the muse to finally talk to you and enlighten you when you're not doing anything to attract them. Unless you're going out of your way to play around, test things out, and give love a chance, the muse isn't going to want to talk to you at all. Creativity doesn't come to you, because you need to go to it. Think about what makes you feel alive, then do that thing. The more you do it, the more inspiration will land like a lightning bolt in your heart.

Pisces: You're Receiving Answers To So Many Questions

You've been thinking about your life a lot lately; about where you've been and where you're going. "Who am I?" you may be asking yourself, Pisces. This full moon is your opportunity to receive answers to questions you might not have even thought to ask. Although there will be much clarity about your personal growth and your journey thus far, it may hit you like a ton of bricks, leaving you feeling momentarily stunned. Trust in the process. You're on the verge of something magnificent. Embrace the shift.