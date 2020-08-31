The full moon is so much more than an enchanting and beautiful thing to see when you look up at the night sky. A full moon always has a story to tell and its story is always about you. That's because a full moon is a moment of revelation, reward, culmination, and change. It signifies the completion of a cycle that began when the new moon took place, and more often than not, a full moon goes out with a bang. That's why it has such a reputation for bringing out the intensity and the drama. No matter where you are in life, you're always on your way to a full moon, which means you're always on the edge of your seat, waiting for the exciting thing that will happen next. But in the meantime, you need not wait any longer, because the September 2020 full moon is here.

Although you can simply feel the magic of a full moon, there is an astrological reason for the power it holds. This is when the sun forms an exact opposition to the moon, which causes these two celestial bodies to fight for dominance. The sun rules over your external self, your ego, and your overall character, while the moon rules over your inner voice, your subconscious, and your emotional instincts. In other words, the way you truly are and the way you see yourself are at odds, putting everything in a tense position. During a full moon, secrets may be spilled, boiling points may be reached, and the truth always comes out in some way.

However, even if the experiences proves to be chaotic and overwhelming, there's always something to learn from a full moon. It allows you to shed your outer skin and get closer to the raw core of everything. Let this next full moon (aka the 2020 Corn Moon) guide you forward.

The Full Moon In Pisces Takes Place At 1:22 a.m. ET On Sept. 2

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

September's Corn Moon — which is typically called the Harvest Moon when it's the full moon closest to the September equinox (on Sept. 22); that honor goes to the first full moon in October (on Oct. 1) this year — takes place in the last sign on the zodiac wheel: Pisces. This mutable water sign is associated with all things spiritual, empathetic, compassionate, imaginative, and dreamy. The Corn Moon in this zodiac sign will cause deep-seated feelings to surface like a wave of emotional intensity. It could feel so intense, that your feelings may even multiply and gain influence from your desires and fears. Remember to focus on the facts when Pisces is concerned, as Pisces can distort your idea of reality. However, Pisces is also about universal love and it is always attempting to dissolve the boundaries that separate you from everyone else. Pisces knows that everyone is interconnected, so let this full moon in Pisces teach you how to set aside your ego for the betterment of mankind.

This full moon will test your patience and it's all thanks to Saturn (planet of karma and inhibition), Pluto (planet of transformation), and Mars (planet of conflict and war). These planets will make both supportive and challenging aspects during this full moon, pushing you to overcome some pretty hefty boundaries and truly step up to the plate. When these planets are concerned, frustrations and darker emotions are difficult to avoid. However, these planets won't settle for complacency, so prepare to feel as though you're being forced to grow up and face your demons once and for all.

This full moon will be a moment of clarity before the chaos truly begins, so pay attention to your thoughts, feelings, and perspective during this time. Everything that's on your mind likely carries so much significance and will shed light on where you're headed in the coming months. If you're interested in understanding how it will affect you personally, look to the astrological house that is ruled by Pisces in your birth chart.