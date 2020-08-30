Kicking off the month of September will feel nothing short of surreal, thanks to an elusive full moon in Pisces happening on Sept. 2. Although, with the autumnal equinox happening on Sept. 22, it's no wonder your September 2020 horoscope is action-packed with energy shifts and pivotal transits. This tedious due diligence perfectly aligns with the season of the harvest, and the sun in Virgo will continue to magnify the details in the process.

Are you ready to declutter, improve, and modify your surroundings? Upon the sun's shift into meticulous Virgo on Aug. 22, the energetic vibration automatically went from carefree and playful, to productive and dutiful. Virgo's mutable earth is modest, practical, and incredibly fertile, which is ideal for manifesting what you desire. While this may or may not sound dull, there's always a time and place for everything, and September will be about self-improvement. How can you upgrade your lifestyle, be more efficient in your day-to-day life, and be of service to humankind? Being efficient, both in your personal life and when it comes to your environment, goes a long way, and Virgo season will help you cultivate a productive routine.

In addition to September's cosmic reality check, Jupiter and Saturn will station direct in Capricorn, which will automatically get the ball rolling when it comes to professional endeavors and long-term goals. Mars will retrograde in Aries on Sept. 9, and this retrograde cycle will be all about re-evaluating your personal identity, levels of assertion, and primitive desires. During this time, you may want to ask yourself, what's actually worth fighting for?

Knowing what's in store for September, here's how it will likely affect your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Working Diligently And Tirelessly

You're starting to do things different, Aries. You have the confidence, courage, and contacts to make things happen this season, and new beginnings are afoot. How can you integrate all that you've learned into this new phase you're about to step into?

Taurus: You're Revamping Your Personal Brand

Do it right or don't do it at all, Taurus. There's a spotlight on your accomplishments this season, and you're as passionate as ever. The desire to succeed sparkles from within you, and you're finally ready to take that leap of faith. What can you improve before moving forward?

Gemini: You're Getting Things Organized On The Home Front

Hard work always pays off, Gemini. Even when the work consists of you decluttering and organizing your living space. Your external reality is a reflection of your inner world, and both your personal and professional life are being highlighted in September. Own up to your self-worth, and make sure you're getting your end of the bargain.

Cancer: You're Starting To Think More Practically

If it's not adding up, then chances are it isn't for you, Cancer. Your relationships and committed partnerships will be top of mind this season, especially if there are business contracts involved. Though there are plenty of opportunities for success and creativity, make sure to follow your intuition.

Leo: You're Ready To Capitalize On Your Talents

Everyone knows you're a superstar, Leo. The good news is, September will give you the green light you've been waiting for when it comes to your daily routine and due diligence. Take your value into consideration this month, as there are exciting opportunities over the horizon. Confront your shadows and move forward.

Virgo: You're Feeling Like Yourself Again

Happy birthday, Virgo. September feels like home, especially with the sun beaming through your sign. This has you feeling energized and revitalized, and you're just about ready to take over the world. Though there are some things that need to be readjusted in your relationship sector, removing yourself from the toxicity will be the best thing you ever did.

Libra: You're Doing The Work, Because It's For The Better

Take a step back from the chaos, Libra. Your birthday season is just around the corner, which means there are a few things to let go of before kicking off a brand-new journey around the sun. Forgive those who have purposely wronged you, but don't be afraid to stand up for what you believe in. Your tribe has your back always and forever.

Scorpio: It Takes A Village, But You Have The Help

Count your blessings, Scorpio. Showing up for your community, and vice versa, will be of great focus this month, but you're also incredibly preoccupied with your day-to-day due diligence. Use your words and problem-solving mind to make sense of the chaos. Loyalty and courage are a good look for you in September.

Sagittarius: You're Setting Brand-New Goals For Yourself

Anything's possible when you do the work, Sagittarius. Everything from your authority figures to your legacy in the world will be top of mind this month, but it's important to reflect on whether you've been acting with pride or integrity. Are your actions coming from the heart or the ego?

Capricorn: You're Finally Ready To Bring Your Visions To Life

What's taken so long, Capricorn? You can have anything you put your mind to, and September will prove this to be true. Although, in the meantime, take a moment to reflect on how you can continue to expand your personal horizons in the process. Impatience is more than likely, so make sure to consider the outcome long-term.

Aquarius: You're Feeling Uncomfortable And Overly Critical

Take a deep breath, Aquarius. September will put a magnifying glass over your intimate unions and shared resources, which can add a bit of pressure. Have no fear though, because there's always a silver lining, and you're being given the chance to rework your mindset and overall thought process when it comes to this area of your life. Get the job done.

Pisces: You're Hyper Focused On Your Partnerships

Your relationships are a reflection of your compassionate spirit, Pisces. Without going overboard, September brings forth the opportunity to be of service to your loved ones, as well as to those you've given your word to. The full moon in your sign will also bring you the closure and clarity you deserve, so no need to be so hard on yourself. You get what you give.