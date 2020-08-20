If Leo season taught you how to bask in your authenticity, Virgo season will provide you with the resources you need to leverage your unique talents. This Mercury-ruled season is governed by the element earth, which explains why Virgo season 2020 will be the best for Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. The earth signs are finally coming back to their element this season and they absolutely deserve a break, especially with so many planets — Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and Uranus — transiting through their sign.

If you believe in divine timing, then you're one step closer to discovering the ancient wisdom of astrology. There truly is a time and place for everything and the divine order of the zodiac wheel proves this to be true. Leo's courage and passion is channeled through Virgo, as its mutable modality adds fluidity and versatility to its solidifying element, earth. This Mercury-ruled sign is often referred to as the sign of the harvest, because it represents both integration and effectiveness. Leo's unique abilities and superstar talents are executed via Virgo's analytical and tedious mind. It's no wonder Leo season is followed by Virgo, as its season provides you with the resources needed to fully harness the effects of Leo season.

In fact, I'm not sure what Virgo would do without Leo, and vice versa. Despite being called a perfectionist, a Virgo prefers to utilize its brilliant mind and general resourcefulness to be of service to the world, instead of using these extraordinary gifts as a way to get recognition. This is one of the many qualities that make Virgo so special, and now it's your turn to cultivate this astrological essence in your world.

Knowing all that Virgo season entails, here's why Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn are about to live their very best lives.

Taurus: You're Putting Your Long-Term Goals In Motion

You're feeling confident in every way, Taurus. You've been in the process of redefining and restructuring everything from your personal brand to your long-term visions, and Virgo season is bringing all of these wonderful opportunities to your doorstep. Also, don't forget to pat yourself on the back — you've been working hard and it's time to enjoy the fruits of your labor. You've earned it, and this is this is just the beginning. On Aug. 7, Venus, your sultry planetary ruler, will make a debut in your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional stability. This will sweeten things up in your sanctuary, and perhaps help you rekindle relationships within your humble abode.

Virgo: You're Ready To Start Slaying This Brand New Era

Happy birthday, Virgo. You're truly one of a kind and this astrological season just so happens to have your name written all over it. In addition to ringing in your solar return and starting a brand new trip around the sun, this celestial season comes bearing a series of gifts, so there will be no room for modesty. Lucky Jupiter will station direct on Sept. 6, and this gracious burst of abundance will crowd your expressive fifth house of children, creativity, romance, and passion projects. Jupiter never goes home without leaving something behind, so open your heart to the blessings headed your way.

Capricorn: You're Finally Seeing The Fruits Of Your Labor

Ready, set, go! Are you ready to get back to business, Capricorn? Leo season might've felt a bit grim for you, but have no fear, Virgo season is here to save the day. With the sun igniting your lucky ninth house of adventure, expansion, education, and belief systems, you're finally connecting the dots and processing all you've accomplished, but what now? With gracious Jupiter stationing direct in your sign, it's your turn to reap the benefits of your hard work. If I were you, I'd wait for the brilliant new moon in Virgo on Sept. 17 to kick off the project you'll soon have up your sleeve.