After a series of back-to-back eclipses and retrogrades, the sun finally enters its sign of rulership, Leo, on July 22 at 4:37 a.m. ET. Fiery, charismatic, and cheerful, it's no wonder this fire sign celebrates its birthday in the summertime. Unfortunately, the sun won't save every sign during this time, because Leo season 2020 will be the worst for those with Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn placements. However, this doesn't mean these signs can't use this fixed energy to their benefit.

Before stepping into this vibrant astrological season, it's important to reflect on Leo's archetype and planetary ruler, the sun. The center of the universe and the greatest source of energy, the sun is symbolic of the ever-glowing light within you, which is why Leo's essence revolves around being true to your authentic self. Everyone has Leo somewhere in their birth chart, and this is where you typically shine the brightest. (It wouldn't hurt to double check which astrological house belongs to Leo in your natal chart, especially if you weren't born with personal planets in this fixed fire sign.)

The sun is also a representation of the ego and your soul's greatest purpose. Warm, sunny, and enthusiastic, Leo season brings forth the opportunity to tap into your inner child and cultivate more joy in your life. And though all 12 astrological seasons affect everyone in a different way, Leo season —no matter if it will be the best or the worst season for you — wants to help you prioritize your happiness.

Knowing that, here's why Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn's happiness will be put to the test.

Taurus: You're More Anxious And Restless Than Usual

Hang in there, Taurus. With the sun activating your domestic fourth house of home, family, inner foundation, and emotional experiences, you could feel the need to retreat into your personal sanctuary this season. The tricky part about this is, Leo is a fellow fixed sign which means it's equally as stubborn and willful as you. This automatically creates tension when it comes to the expression of your personality and with rebellious Uranus traveling through your sign, the pressure of the "square" aspect could spark anxiety, restlessness, and sudden jolts of anger. Though it's easier said than done, you have the opportunity to turn this energy around. So instead of submitting to your anxiety levels, use this as inspiration to redecorate and/or rearrange your living space.

Virgo: You're Laying Low Before Your Birthday Season

Your planetary ruler, Mercury, is finally direct, Virgo. But with the sun highlighting your mystifying 12th house of closure, dreams, karma, and secrets, you could feel more reclusive and introverted than usual this season. The sun will eventually square off with Uranus via your expansive ninth house of education, opportunity, and personal philosophy and this could potentially spark tension, especially if you've been over-sacrificing yourself for visions and/or goals that no longer align with your highest good. Eclipse season is over but the effects of the lunar eclipse in Capricorn on July 5 could last up to six months or so, and you probably a few more things you need to work on.

Capricorn: You're Reflecting On Your Personal Transformations

It's been quite a long journey for you, Capricorn. Everything from the eclipses in your sign to the hovering energies of Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto hasn't been easy to endure, but you're standing firm and stronger than ever. The sun in Leo will ignite your auspicious eighth house of death, power, sex, joint ventures, and shared resources, which will shed light on your evolution thus far. And while it's always a treat to reflect on your accomplishments, there's something about your identity that will come to your conscious awareness this season. The sun will also be in a challenging square to Uranus via your expressive fifth house of fame, acknowledgement, and passion projects, so remain wary of unusual ego trips and feelings of jealousy.